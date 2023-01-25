 Fauda Season 4 throws enough clues to join the dots and then it stumps the audience with a new twist : The Tribune India

Net, flicks & more

Fauda Season 4 throws enough clues to join the dots and then it stumps the audience with a new twist

Fauda Season 4 throws enough clues to join the dots and then it stumps the audience with a new twist


Nonika Singh

Chaos, which is what Fauda means, gets more chaotic in its fourth season. Unlike sequels, this popular web series that foregrounds Israel-Palestine conflict has not lost any bit of its cutting edge or any of its binge watching quotient.

Lior Raz (Doron Kavillio), who happens to be the co-creator as well as the hero of this nail-biting spy drama, takes us to Brussels this time before we return to his and the series’ home-ground Israel. Doron is enjoying his retirement at a ranch. But Gabi Ayoub (Itzhak Cohen), the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) captain, persuades him to join him in his trip to Brussels where his source is apparently suffering from a panic attack. What happens hereafter lends the same nail-biting finish to the series that has audiences the world over hooked to its dramatic flair and technical excellence.

The beauty of Fauda is that even when you can predict the next move, it keeps you on the edge. Tension is so thick that you could actually cut it with a knife. Like good thrillers it throws enough clues for you to join the dots and then at some point, it simply stumps you with a new twist. Will Gabi’s source Omar Tawalbe (Amir Boutrous) betray him, will Gabi die or Doron be able to save him are mere tips of the iceberg. The drama spanning 12 episodes spreads out to include many more characters apart from the familiar ones like agents Steve and Eli. New sub-plots emerge but are interlinked to the main narrative. Omar’s sister Maya (lovely Lucy Ayoub) and cousin Adele (Loai Nofi) play significant parts and once again ethical dilemmas are factored in. Collateral damage in a war of attrition is a given. But the series also points out how sentiments have no place herein and how giving in to emotions can create another kind of havoc in this warfare of opposing ideologies. For each time the agents give in to their conscience, the results are against their own good.

Is there room for goodness in this war of nerves? One of the strengths of Fauda is that it doesn’t play out the other side as outright demons. Complexity and layering does define its characters. In fact, in Season 4 it’s not the Israeli agents but their adversaries Hezbollah assassins from Lebanon and Palestinian militants from the West Bank, who seem to be a lot smarter, sharper and one step ahead of them. And they strike deep into the Israeli Defence Force. Do Israelis manage to extract their pound of flesh?

The final episode threatens to conflagrate into a bloody funeral; remember the first season and its blood wedding. Alas, it may not offer you the same redemption if you are rooting for the heroes, particularly Doron, otherwise indomitable and invincible. Lior Raz with that rare charm of toughness and underlying vulnerability is endearing like always. While what these agents do for a living is far removed from our reality, all of them appear believable and relatable. Thus, all the other killing machines, be it Yaakov Zada Daniel as Eli or Doron Ben David as Steve, too are fleshed out as agents with a heart who want to lead a normal family life. But with their lives hanging by the thread, with each new mission deemed as their last, is this even a choice they can exercise?

As the season four ends, we are not fully sure whether another season is in the offing. Even though the final episode ends on a cliff hanger... But the question here is not simply who lives or who dies. Rather, how powerfully this actioner with razor edge action sequences and splendid camerawork by Nitai Netzer has all our attention. Even with a few emotional add-ons like Sagi (Idan Amedi) and Nurit (Rona-Lee Shim’on)’s wedding, it’s never off track and never loses momentum. Go ahead, binge-watch as it streams on Netflix.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian student who had gone to US only 10 days ago shot dead in Chicago, another injured

2
Nation

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

3
Nation

AK Antony's son questions support for BBC documentary on Gujarat riots, says it sets a dangerous precedent

4
Nation

Digvijaya's remarks on surgical strikes ridiculous, armed forces do not need to give proof: Rahul Gandhi

5
Punjab

Traffic police ASI killed after mini truck hits and drags him in Punjab’s Kapurthala

6
Business

Reliance Jio rolls out 5G services in 50 more cities; several Haryana cities to benefit

7
Nation

MCD House adjourned without electing mayor, deputy mayor

8
Chandigarh

Search operation conducted at Chandigarh District Courts over bomb threat; Army squad to check suspected item

9
Nation

‘Tactfully refuse’: Air India modifies in-flight alcohol service policy

10
Trending

Man throws Rs 10 currency notes from flyover in Bengaluru, causes flutter

Don't Miss

View All
For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

Top News

Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...

A K Antony's son resigns from all Cong posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns following with Bhagwant Mann govt over sacrilege cases probe

Punjab AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns from sacrilege probe panel following differences with Bhagwant Mann govt over probe

Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed

Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed

Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...

No screening of BBC docu at JNU as power, internet cut; students allege stone pelting, stage protest

No screening of BBC documentary at JNU as power, internet cut; students allege stone-pelting, stage protest


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Rishi appointed administrator

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Sandeep Rishi appointed administrator

Gurjeet Singh Aujla protests outside regional passport office in Amritsar

Traffic police need encroachment-free roads, personnel to regulate flow of traffic

Illegal parking irks commuters in Amritsar

12-year-old Amritsar boy to receive bravery award

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Many take it for Republic Day mock drill

Multiple entries pose risk to security at District Courts in Chandigarh

Note sends Panchkula cops into a tizzy

Le Corbusier associate Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, who built IIM-Bangalore, no more

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

L-G directs DDA to reconstruct 'unsafe' houses

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

ASI dragged by mini truck at naka, dies

Did better as councillor than as mayor: Raja

Ash problem unresolved, residents gherao power plant in Nawanshahr

3 held with drugs, pistol, cartridges

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ensure dismantling of old layers before recarpeting: Ludhiana Traders

Fire breaks out in cotton shop in Ludhiana

Five peddlers held with heroin, ganja in Ludhiana

17-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

Patiala district receives 2.2-mm rainfall

Patiala district administration holds Republic Day rehearsal

Blood donation camp held at Bikram college in Patiala