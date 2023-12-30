Fun film for family

Johnson Thomas

‘Migration’ from Illumination Studios is a refreshing change from the relatively sub-standard big-budget animation films from the Disney and Dreamworks stable, of late. The story and plot are simple enough for the young target audience to assimilate and the messaging is clear and concise.

The script tells a story that has invaluable lessons for the young and the old alike. The young gain some idea that living in protected environments may not equip them for the challenges of life, and the old learn that loving their children and keeping them chained to their apron strings will not help them grow up as thinking humans capable of coping with distressing situations as adults. Above all, this is a family film that has appeal across all age groups.

The narrative focusses primarily on the Mallards, a family of ducks — cautious and pessimistic dad Mack (Kumail Nanjiani), adventurous and optimistic mom Pam (Elizabeth Banks), teen son Dax (Caspar Jennings), daughter Gwen (Tresi Gazal) and grumpy old Uncle Dan (Danny DeVito). Comfortable within the confines of their New England pond, they have never considered migrating until a flock of migrant ducks lures them with talks of adventure and the magic of Jamaica.

The hijinks in a trendy Manhattan restaurant as the owner/head chef/chief villain sets chase, is quite thrilling.

The animation is visually wondrous. You see beautiful backdrops and splendidly rounded character design. The voice work of the actors is also quite distinctive, allowing for highlighting of characters and their individual personalities. The editing is smooth and makes the ensuing dramedy easy to sit through. This work may not be seen as deep or nuanced but given the target audience, the messaging is highly successful and most likely to be understood.

The animation looks colourful, the ducks and all birds that appear here have amiable looks and are expressive. The narrative moves at a brisk pace interspersed with action. The jokes are age-appropriate with simple, non-offensive humour.

This may seem like a familiar formulaic story about anthropomorphised animals on a road trip, but it’s truly a heart-warmingly humorous and endearing holiday outing.