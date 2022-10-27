Gippy Grewal-starrer Honeymoon is on a familiar ground

Sheetal

This newly released Punjabi comedy revolves around the newlyweds, Deep and Sukh (portrayed by Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin), and the obstacles they face while trying to consummate their marriage.

It’s Jasmin Bhasin’s debut film and she does not only look the part but lives the part. Sukh’s character is both girlfriend and wife material, as many would put it. But in an elder’s terminology, Sukh is the perfect bahu, who knows how to live in a joint family and keep everyone in good humour. Does it ring a bell? Yes, Jasmin reminds you of Tabu from Hindi film Hum Sath Sath Hain.

And while Tabu chose village Rampur for her honeymoon-cum-family outing, our Sukh is a Punjabi vohti (bride), so the place has to be off the Indian shores. So, UK it is and Pakistani actor-comedian Nasir Chinyoti comes into the picture as their guide-cum-host quite literally.

‘Bigger the family, the bigger the fun’ is not a formula that clicks each time. Writer Naresh Kathooria often makes a cameo entry in his films, this time his character Jassa is more detailed and shines bright. Karamjit’s character Chacha does not do justice to the actor’s potential. But kudos to the team for taking the elder members of the team along and making them relevant in the plot. Nirmal Rishi, Harby Sangha and Karamjit Anmol stand out in the narrative. Rishi, the eldest among them all, proves that she has not lost her sheen. The length of the film is tad too long. The build-up to the social message comes rather late. In fact, when you think the film is about to get its happy ending, the director adds a twist and thus 10-15 more minutes to the runtime.

The film brings forward the issue or common practice in villages across Punjab and India where in-laws are quick to put all the blame for any untoward event in the family on the new bride. Gippy has always introduced new subjects through his films but this one doesn’t bring out that side of him. Looking at his recent filmography, even his choice of roles has become repetitive, devoid of any challenge. In the entire cast, debutant Jasmin is someone to watch out for. For a one time watch, this film will make you smile and shatter some stereotypes.