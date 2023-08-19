 He said versus she said : The Tribune India

He said versus she said

He said versus she said

The series puts testimonies side by side for the first time.



Mona

A love like no other and a dream wedding. When Hollywood A-lister Johnny Depp met a barely known actor Amber Heard, he found in her a stunning woman who was literate, sweet and funny — a perfect partner. But between the first meeting in 2009 with regard to filming of ‘The Rum Diary’ and 2022, when Depp filed a defamation lawsuit at Fairfax County, Virginia, over a newspaper op-ed, a lot ensued. There was this whole circus of patriarchy at play, victim bashing, gender bender at the rather powerful MeToo movement to an unprecedented social media phenomenon!

“I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change” was the title of the piece that Heard wrote in 2018, claiming to be ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse’, without naming Depp. Accused of being a wife beater, Depp had challenged a British tabloid and lost in 2020 but that didn’t stop the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star to file the lawsuit claiming $50 million in damages. Heard filed counterclaims of $100 million.

The trial turned into a kind of a cultural moment rising above being a mere news story or a lawsuit. Depp’s team was ready for the kill from the word go, as state-wise defamation laws vary in the United Sates and Virginia gave them stricter framework. While Depp’s lawyer wanted it all on camera, Heard’s was against it. The judge allowed it and that’s how the world became an active agent in this six-week trial that was livestreamed!

The series based on the trial opens with the duo talking about their first meeting, the rush of love, to soon moving into the first incident of alleged domestic abuse. The three episodes talk of Heard’s claims of domestic violence, including accusing Depp of sexually abusing her with a glass bottle. It was demolished point by point by Depp’s team, which came out with enough evidence that it was Heard who was the aggressor in the relationship. While her claims of being physically abused were put to question with a cosmetic brand joining the very social fray exposing her ‘lie’, Depp came out as the victim than the preparator of physical abuse.

The docuseries puts both testimonies side by side for the first time, along with YouTube commentary, TikTok videos, media coverage and people thronging the court premises, offering unrelenting support to Depp. Amber, 22 years his junior, who should ideally have gotten the benefit of the MeToo wave, turned into a target of online abuse, the subject of countless memes, booed and jeered, while Depp was cheered.

The series brings to fore the case and its major revelations — Depp’s severed finger after an altercation with Heard, the human faeces on his bed to Kate Moss’ testimony on Heard’s audio instigating Depp — “Tell the world, Johnny. Tell them... I, Johnny Depp, a man, I’m a victim too of domestic violence...” From Depp’s attorneys defending their high-profile client to a TMZ ex-employee snapping back at Heard’s attorney, the series packs in all the shocking moments. Alas, there is nothing new that it offers. Unless you were on a longish Vipassana course to have missed the trial, the series offers little. That said, it’s also a significant trial that sure was won by Depp but at the same time raised questions on how domestic abuse is perceived, how the victim could be of any gender. Whether this trial decimated the MeToo movement or reversed its effect or brought gender parity to it, watch it only if you haven’t followed it on news real-time!

Though a well put together series, it has the ‘he said, she said’ vibes, never giving anything more than we already know! The three-part series that’s trending in the top 10 on Netflix is rated A on account of domestic abuse as well as sexual violence references and language. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

2
Nation

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

3
Himachal

Himachal disaster: CM Sukhu targets BJP MPs and own party's Pratibha Singh

4
Haryana

241 judges' posts remain vacant in Haryana following differences between state govt and high court

5
Nation

3 pilots lose their lives in 3 days, 2 of them in India

6
Nation

Mumbai most expensive city to live in India, guess which one is most affordable

7
Punjab

38 more villages in Punjab's Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

8
Jalandhar

Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress

9
Haryana

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

10
Himachal

Lost all my savings, everything is gone, says only survivor of Shimla's Shiv temple

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit

Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit

89 more Punjab villages in deep waters

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'

Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread

Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread

Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...

Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock

Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock

Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS

Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress

Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress

In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani


Cities

View All

Properties of drug peddlers worth over ~5 cr attached

Properties of drug peddlers worth over Rs 5 cr attached

Court sends terror module members to judicial custody

LPG cylinder theft cases rising in rural schools sans watchmen

BRTS crisis: Metro bus service unlikely to resume in next 3 months

Knotty affair: Sparks from wires during rainy season pose a threat

Can’t levy double parking fee on outside vehicles: Purohit to MC

Can’t levy double parking fee on outside vehicles: Purohit to MC

Mohali dharna: Day after High Court rap, morcha says expect early outcome

Chandigarh draft conversion policy for Industrial Area in a week

New airport link: High Court for Punjab-Chandigarh meet

MC staffer, two others arrested for snatching three-wheeler

Ensure no illegal garbage dumping in Delhi, civic body told

Ensure no illegal garbage dumping in Delhi, civic body told

VK Saxena blames AAP govt for Delhi flood

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C

Delhi L-G VK Saxena opens sports complex at Dwarka

To curb vector-borne diseases, ‘Terminator Train’ flagged off in Delhi

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Centre to provide whatever help state govt needs for flood victims: Som Prakash

Insects found in mid-day meal rice during surprise checking of school in Phagwara

Speciall DGP, top BSF officials chalk out strategy to counter narco-smugglers

SAD: Will terminate water-sharing pacts

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Flights from upcoming Halwara international airport soon: Centre

3 hurt as oil tanker overturns in Ludhiana

Life imprisonment till death for sodomy, killing 4-year-old boy

Bihar man booked for raping his daughter multiple times

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

Flood threat: NHAI to rework road plan

Dengue stings 13 more in district

10 DA cases concerning MC under Vigilance lens

Man booked on rape charge