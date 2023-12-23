 Hirani-SRK dream team loses steam : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Hirani-SRK dream team loses steam

Hirani-SRK dream team loses steam

Rajkumar Hirani’s collaboration with King Khan (second from right) fails to charm.



Parbina Rashid

Whatever happened to Hirani? How could a dream collaboration with King Khan on a subject this serious (illegal migration) go wrong? Have we not seen a more poignant portrayal of the issue in Ammy Virk-starrer ‘Aaja Mexico Challiye’?

Questions, questions! Rajkumar Hirani films are known for raising pertinent questions but the questions that crowded my mind as I left the theatre after watching ‘Dunki’ didn’t toe the same line.

If fans of Shah Rukh Khan were expecting a hattrick after ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, the only hattrick they would get is that he plays a soldier for the third time! An upright, proud soldier, who after taking the donkey route to London chides the judge who advises him to seek asylum to avoid deportation!

The film opens in a fictional town Laltu in Punjab, where we meet Manu (Taapsee Pannu), Buggu (Vikram Kochhar) and Balli (Anil Grover) trying to migrate to London. Manu has a mission — to recover her kothi from a loan shark, others are ditched by girlfriend/perspective bride in favour of NRI grooms. They prepare for IELTS in a coaching centre run by Geetu Gulati (Boman Irani). Enters Hardy aka Hardyal Singh Dhillon (Shah Rukh) from Pathankot and he seamlessly integrates into the group, bringing in a romantic angle with Mannu. We also meet Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal), who is desperate for a London visa to rescue his love from her abusive husband.

The first half goes on whipping up the Punjabi brand of humour, some crass, some delightful. Sample this. Buggu is trying to dress up a woman. The woman, who weighs heavy on the scale, asks for a smaller size. He responds by saying, ‘Do you want to wear it on your finger?’ He gets thrown out of the shop, but the crassness lingers. This humour phase goes on for so long that it is difficult to gauge the seriousness of the core issue the film deals with — a ‘donkey maaro’ to London and subsequently, a reverse donkey to India. Sukhi’s self-immolation after failing IELTS ignites the need for the expedition.

As the trio takes the route through Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey, Hirani captures the hardships they face. He adds two action scenes, one underwater walking scene in Pakistan with a soldier from a watch tower firing at them indiscriminately, and the other, a run-off with the Iranian army. The scenes are so sporadic and detached from the general tone of the narrative that they fail to make an impact. In fact, nothing much about the film leaves an impact. Neither the characters, nor their cause or the hardships they go through. No, I am not being insensitive. Their families, too, do not feel much about their wards. No angst-ridden family members waiting for the message confirming their safe arrival!

Even the heavy dialogues fail to warm me up to the characters. One such dialogue is — ‘The air, water, the birds are free to flow anywhere, so why are human beings bound by boundaries?’ That’s contradictory as SRK plays a soldier who safeguards the boundary of his mulk! There is another one, ‘Why are we required to take the English language test; did the British take such a test when they came to India and ruled us?’ Sounds grand but defies logic.

One character that stays on is Sukhi. Vicky stands out in his 10-minute cameo. Taapsee is good but the wafer-thin screenplay pulls her down too. We see her first at a London hospital, with a drip attached. She manages to hoodwink a cleaner and run away with drips and all, and heads straight to her immigration agent to demand a visa to India. Later, we come to know she has a brain tumour and has just one month to live. Hence, the reverse donkey route. Hardy once again comes to the rescue.

Shah Rukh does his best to keep the story afloat with his charm, but the layers of makeup he has to wear to play Hardy’s younger version is too distracting. Even the peppy ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ can’t do much for him. Hirani could present a 45-year-old star as a student in ‘3 Idiots’, but it’s not working anymore. SRK looks jaded.

In a recent interview, SRK said that after making films (‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’) for boys and girls, now he has made ‘Dunki’ for himself. He has all the right to do so. Only if he kept it stored in his archive!

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Almost naked’ party in Russia sparks outrage; Vladimir Putin’s goddaughter among attendees

2
World

France grounds Nicaragua-bound plane with over 300 Indians on board

3
Punjab

In view of cold, Punjab declares holidays in schools from December 24 to 31

4
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court places under suspension services of judicial officer

5
Trending

Couple in Italy miraculously cheats death in separate plane crashes the same day

6
Sports

Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri Award after Brij Bhushan's loyalist Sanjay Singh becomes WFI president

7
Punjab

‘End of a poetic dream’: Amrita Pritam's long-time companion, poet and artist Imroz dies at 97

8
Chandigarh

Amit Shah inaugurates 9 projects, lays foundation stone of 3 more in Chandigarh

9
Sports

Virat Kohli returns to India due to family emergency, Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of Test series against South Africa

10
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring slams AAP amid talks of alliance

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch, Rajouri as massive anti-terrorist operation continues

Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch and Rajouri as anti-terrorist operation continues

The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...

Terrorist killed as major infiltration bid is foiled along IB in Jammu

Terrorist killed as infiltration bid is foiled along border in Jammu

The operation takes place when a group of 4 heavily-armed te...

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti; cops call it hate crime

The Newark Police Service has started an investigation

India gets consular access after flight carrying mostly Indians detained in France

India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying mostly Indians detained in France

The plane that took off from the United Arab Emirates carryi...

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2 others seriously injured


Cities

View All

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

Report on Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke's disappearance released

Looking back 2023: Shooters, hockey players shine but sports infra lacking in district

Police solve snatching case, three arrested

Three nabbed with arms, drugs

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

New laws to reform criminal justice system, infra in Chandigarh by Dec ’24: Shah

New laws to reform criminal justice system, infra in Chandigarh by Dec ’24: Amit Shah

Appoint new Chandigarh Adviser, Banwarilal Purohit appeals to Home Minister

Chandigarh: Cops detain Congress men protesting Amit Shah’s visit

Bizman accused of cheating Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher denied anticipatory bail

CAT: 8 from Chandigarh tricity score over 99 percentile

Fog disrupts Delhi airport operations; 11 international, 5 national flights delayed

16 flights delayed as heavy fog envelops Delhi

GRAP Stage-III norms invoked, AQI hits 406

Webinar on maths day

Mehrauli park turned into garbage dump: BJP

Atishi anguished over state of Rohini court

Modern Food Street hub to come up in city

Modern Food Street hub to come up in Jalandhar

Vigilance Bureau, Enforcement Directorate tighten noose around officials, bigwigs

With AAP & Congress on same stage, politics comes full circle for Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku

Kapurthala judicial officer suspended

60-yr-old Hoshiarpur woman dies of Covid

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

MC starts use of hi-tech pothole patching machines in city areas

OTS scheme: MC makes public announcements

Overspeeding snuffed maximum lives in city in 2022: Report

3 members of thieves’ gang held, 18 vehicles recovered

Punjabi varsity reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

Punjabi University reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

High Court directs DGP (Prisons) to submit affidavit on ‘selfie’ by Patiala jail inmate

PUTA boycotts exams : Pending salaries will be released soon, says Punjab FM Harpal Cheema

Leaders seek relief for Patiala villages affected by late blight attack