Hitting the right notes, mostly

Nonika Singh

Archies comics have almost been the rite of passage for most urbanised teenagers in India. When Zoya Akhtar recreates the same world, she not only captures the spirit of the wondrous years of growing up, but adds her own unmistakable signature to it. With a delicate touch, she takes us into the fictional and fantastical Riverdale where slowly we are introduced to the major players that so fascinated us in the American comics, featuring the all-too relatable and perky teenagers.

Before you wonder where in India, that too in 1964, would you find a similar set of boys and girls, to lend credibility and to answer the sceptics’ ‘aisa kahan hota hai’ query, the town is inhabited by Anglo-Indian families. Indeed, few films have turned the lens on this section of society, who are patriotic Indians and both Indian and British in essence and ethos. Their language, and the film’s too, is both Hindi and English. And Green Park, which developers want to usurp, is not just a metaphor for environment, but also an emblem of their roots. Literally, too, for the park in the centre of Riverdale has a tree named after each member of the community.

In the harmonious space of these peppy students, conflict is created by the regular environment versus development premise. Who wants to change the landscape of Riverdale is pretty obvious. Who else but Veronica’s richie-rich dad, played with aplomb by Alyy Khan. He is hands in glove with council head Dawson (Vinay Pathak). But, of course, in this breezy idealistic world, there is little room for real villainy.

Trust Zoya and co-writers Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon to turn around a simple idea and lend it meaning and purpose without being heavy-handed or didactic. They do not unnecessarily tease your brains either, as there are no prizes for guessing who is who. The characters are simply and faithfully named as they are in the comic book.

Big B’s grandson Agastya Nanda is Archie Andrews, who can’t make up his mind as to which girl he loves. Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor is Betty, clearly besotted by Archie and conflicted too, for Archie and Veronica are possibly a couple. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is the rich, confident, sassy and good-hearted Veronica.

Before you utter the N word, whatever grudges you may have against these nepo-kids, there is no denying that they leave a mark. Suhana Khan displays flashes of the charm which distinguishes SRK and Agastya is both endearing and earnest. Khushi packs a punch, as do other actors. They are nimble on feet in many a song and dance sequence.

The 23-year-old Vedang Raina as Reginald Mantle, aka Reggie, almost steals the thunder from others. But be it Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, or Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal as Ethel, or Yuvraj Menda as the bright, ingenious Dilton Doiley, the bunch of young actors bring in requisite freshness and belong to the milieu. The set of parents is a huge ensemble cast of actors with an interesting and unusual mix, including Koel Purie and Kamal Sidhu.

An ode to nostalgia, love and friendship, the film works primarily at a feel-good level with some interesting one-liners thrown in for effect and impact. ‘Grass is not greener on the other side, it’s green where you water it,’ says Archie. In a musical, music by a bunch of composers such as Ankur Tewari, The Islanders, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal and the hugely talented trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy could have been more foot-tapping. But the affable tone and tenor makes the Netflix film a watchable, relatable experience that touches an emotional chord too.

Sure, it’s all sugar and spice and all things nice. Even as it goes around conveying a lot in the song, ‘Everything is Politics’, a dash of more spice would have made the comic book adaptation a true zinger. Still, it’s akin to comfort food, reassuring in thought and intent. ‘Yeh Saari Awaazein Kirney Ban Jayengi, Kirney Jo Duniya Mein Nai Roshni Laayengi…’ — Javed Akhtar’s lyrics actually shine like a ray of sunshine and hope. People’s voice matters and often children too count, ‘never too young to change the world’.