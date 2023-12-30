 How matrimonial scams and online fraudsters play havoc : The Tribune India

How matrimonial scams and online fraudsters play havoc

The series is a tribute to the resilience of five victims of fraud.



Gurnaaz Kaur

A harrowing docu-series that’s part-exposé, part-analysis of how fraudsters play with the vulnerabilities of women online, ‘Wedding.Con’ follows the true stories of five women deceived by scammers on matrimonial sites.

Produced by BBC Studios India and directed by Tanuja Chandra, the series unravels how these women, some under pressure to get married and some seeking a companion, get trapped in the web of lies and deceit when they pursue the idea of a relationship, which promises love and security.

We meet Sneha, Veena, Priyanka, Nithya and Sadhya, the women whose search for a perfect partner turns into a nightmare as they end up losing their hard-earned money to the men they meet through these platforms. But it’s not only about the empty bank accounts; it’s the trauma of the haunting experience, the self-doubt that follows, the damage to one’s image among family and friends who belittle them for their judgment.

One woman in the series shares that since people know about it, whenever she gives her viewpoint or asserts herself, her colleagues throw the incident in her face. Another tells how, throughout her life, she was made to feel worthless, and when someone showed even a little affection, it ‘made me lower my guard’.

The victims share what led them towards the search, how they developed relationships online, the deceit and betrayal that ensued. True to their situations, they open up about having anxiety attacks, dealing with abandonment and trust issues, living with scars that may or may not heal with time.

The series blends interviews of these women with dramatisation of their narration to bring alive their ordeal. It also includes inputs of a police official, a psychologist, a journalist and a legal expert to understand the larger scheme of things in this digital era. Chitra Raghavan, a professor from Central University of New York, explains the psychology of the fraudsters.

She says the scammers already have their game in place. They take note of the vulnerable points of women — from getting to know about their insecurities to what these women ‘yearn for’. And in case they fail, there is always a plan B to confuse the women. She also delves into how even working, independent women get conned, thanks to the culture and the importance of being married in India.

As a crime series, the treatment is on point. The background score adds to the suspense and enhances the storyline. Even as the series moves from one story to another and goes back and forth in the narration, the transition is seamless.

What starts as a sad chronicle of five victims of deceit ends as a tribute to the resilience of these women, who have the courage to stand up against the fraudsters and seek justice.

The series depicts more than one reality of the rampant matrimonial frauds. It throws light on a culture with deep-rooted sexism, how the society can be unforgiving when a woman dares to step away from the gender norms and looks out for her own happiness.

Tanuja Chandra’s brilliant directorial is a must-watch, and not just for the gripping stories it narrates or for the reflection of a society that overwhelms women with the pressure of getting married. It is also a cautionary tale about the underlying social havoc these sites can be without defined laws and regulations in place.

