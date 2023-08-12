If a diehard Rajini fan, don’t give this a miss

Johnson Thomas

Rajinikanth’s films have always had his numerous fans in a tizzy. Thalaivar’s (leader/boss in Tamil) new release after a long hiatus is no different. With advance bookings rising north, ‘Jailer’ could be another of Rajini’s successful blockbusters.

Screenwriter-cum-director Nelson Dilipkumar has tailored ‘Jailer’ as a typical Rajini outing. The Thalaivar has his usual swag and style that he carries with such conviction that it’s hard to fault him for being an ageing hero. Rajini looks fit as a fiddle. Nelson makes great use of the Thalaivar’s unique brand to circumnavigate a storyline that calls for the kind of action that in most cases would be a better fit for a younger actor.

There’s nothing new in this story but the treatment is distinctive. Muthuvel Pandian aka Pandi (Rajini), an ex-jailer, is living a happy retired life with his wife (Ramya), son, daughter-in-law and grandson. His son, an ACP (Vasanth Ravi), goes missing while investigating a case of missing antique temple idols. The police are hesitating to investigate further because the dreaded Varma (Vinayakan), a mastermind in this case, is known for killing opponents in the most gruesome of ways. So it’s left to Pandi to save his family and seek revenge for his son, presumed murdered.

Nelson’s narrative takes time to establish the Thalaivar as his ace in the hole. In the first half, we see him as a devoted family man who fakes irritation for being at the beck and call of his wife and young grandson. The tongue-in-cheek humour in their interactions tugs at your heartstrings. Rajini’s scenes with Yogi Babu, a driver of an app-based taxi service, provide comic relief amid intense and gory fight sequences post-interval.

Just when you miss the old Rajini, the script takes a U-turn. Pandi slowly and steadily ups the ante while fighting vicious evil with firepower that only he can orchestrate given his earlier stint as a jailer.

At 168 minutes, the narrative may be long-winded but there’s enough of a windfall at the end for his diehard fans. The fight sequences are superbly orchestrated, especially those where the villain’s cruel core gets established. These have been choreographed with great acuity. Rajinikanth, playing his age in the first half, does well to establish a certain dignity and fortitude. In the second half, where he is called on to go de rigueur, he becomes a man on a mission, as expected of him. Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Makarand Deshpande and Shivarajkumar’s presence seems mere window dressing.

The second half is replete with typical formula, masala, action parameters — jam-packed with the backstory of Pandi’s stint as a jailer, a comedy track, a tension-relieving item song, well-orchestrated long fight sequences and the surprising final reveal. The well-timed plot twists and suspense, sharp edits, character-illuminating cinematography and Anirudh’s unobtrusive but elevating background score augment the viewing experience. While the treatment may not be emotionally resonant, it has inveigling storytelling craft and enough comedy and action to keep the fans clamouring for more.