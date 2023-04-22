Impressive acting, constant movement between old and new, and the subtle gender role reversal, make Tooth Pari a good watch

Mona

A human-monster story set in the world of ambition, emotion and efforts towards immortality is what the new Netflix series Tooth Pari is all about. Pratim D. Gupta has written and directed this neo-vampire story where the clan chief is 300 years old, sought by demon slayers, Cutmundus, and is set in the city of joy, Kolkata.

In this world of upar and neeche, given vampires cannot venture out into the sun, emerges a love story. One of the clan’s rebel Rumi’s (Tanya Maniktala) love interest is a dentist, who is also a chef at heart, Vikram Roy (Shantanu Maheshwari). A diffident, awkward 26-year-old dentist is also a virgin that makes his blood rather sought after for its ‘pure’ quality.

Journalist-turned-filmmaker Gupta, who has to his credit Paanch Adhyay, Shaheb Bibi Golaam and Maacher Jhol earlier, sets a world that evokes the old world charm and juxtaposes it with the modern world.

Tooth Pari also comes replete with all the love story tropes – there is a meet-cute, the first date, a love triangle, meeting the parents; and we all know the path of true love never runs smooth – the ultimate sacrifice. All credit to the writer in Gupta who builds a narrative that one is intrigued by. All is well in the first three episodes (eight episodes, about 30-45 minutes each) till the two worlds meet. The vampires taking the rishta to the Roy household is particularly funny.

The story revolves around Rumi, and Tanya Maniktala does a fair job in the titular role. Now breaking free of rules and regulations, then in love, a polite blood sucker now, a force to reckon with moments later, she delivers a fine performance. Shantanu Maheshwari stands his ground as a smitten lover who would go to any extent to meet his love, even after knowing her dark secret. Sikandar Kher put on 15 kgs to play the role of sub-inspector Kartik Pal and his effort to get into the skin of the character is for anyone to see.

Expect nothing but good from established actors, Adil Hussain, Revathi and lately, Tillotama Shome, who play roles significant to the story — that of vicious AD who goes in between two worlds donning his ‘silver shawl’, Cutmundu, queen Luna Luka, and erstwhile kathak dance-vampire Meera, respectively. Saswata Chatterjee, who has been getting interesting roles on OTT lately, lends humour. He is basically the big mouth!

A vampire story, it’s dark and set in night-time Kolkata largely. The cinematography by Subhankar Bhar captures the metropolis, with its iconic sights and the dingy lanes, well. There is a disclaimer at the beginning, but setting this supernatural story in Kolkata isn’t the smartest move in the age of being politically correct.

The music by Neel Adhikari impresses. The dialogues are fun and it’s the subtle gender role reversal aimed at a society more humane that makes Tooth Pari stand out in the age of numerous vampire sagas that dot different platforms today.

After investing hours in this human–monster love story, one is expecting a befitting battle between the vampires and their slayers, but the one-sided win leaves one wanting of more. That’s probably the only downside. If romantic thriller fantasy is your genre, Tooth Pari should be on your watch list.

(Streaming on Netflix)