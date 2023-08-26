In times when binge-watching is the new way to educate and spread awareness, the series Painkiller has married reality and drama quite perfectly to create a ripple effect

Sheetal

Netflix dubbed the mini-series Painkiller as a fictionalised retelling of real events and it is indeed an eye-opener amid US’s ongoing opioid crisis. As it narrates stories of innocent lives lost, uncovered the perpetrators, Sackler family and their company, it also makes one realise there is no poetic justice in the real world.

More on the subject Another documentary, Crime of the Century, which is available on HBO, deals with the subject of drug addiction. So does the miniseries Dopesick, for which Michael Keaton won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

In a country like the US, which boasts of its superiority, the Sackler family still walks free even though they have caused pain to more than a million families. The series is based on the book Pain Killer: A Wonder Drug’s Trail of Addiction and Death by Barry Meier and a magazine article titled The Family That Built An Empire Of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe.

Each episode in the six-part series starts with a small message from families who had lost their loved ones due to addiction to this drug. Even though it highlights horrific addiction of the doctor-prescribed drug on patients, the thrill and drama keep the viewers hooked.