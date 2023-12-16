 It has a different energy, this film : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

It has a different energy, this film

It has a different energy, this film

Jackie Shroff (L) and Neena Gupta highlight the loneliness in senior years.



Mona

“Sab jagah kitna bheed hai na, bheed mein bhi akela toh akela hi hota hai. Aap akele hain? Main akela aur lonely, and getting older,” says 75-year-old Kamath (Jackie Shroff) to a fellow senior in his effort to socialise on his morning walk at Nana Nani Park in Mumbai. It’s his effort to make friends after a thief strikes him down during a robbery attempt at his house. Another fellow walker, Parkash Kaur Handa (Neena Gupta), also falls prey to the same thief, Madahosh Gupta aka Nanhe (Abhishek Chauhan). On his second attempt, Nanhe only bundles her up in bedding before escaping.

The introvert Kamath and outgoing Parkash Kaur come together to start a survey to save oldies like them from another strike. However, between their Madrasi-Punjabi banter, the journey takes an adventurous route!

Parallel runs the thief’s thread — Nanhe would rather earn through his honest tailoring business but increasing debt makes him hustle not only as a dog walker, car cleaner and loader, but also as a part-time thief. He finds love in Rani (Monika Panwar), a beggar, and these two couples whose life criss-crosses try to find their fair share under the sun.

Vijay Maurya is the writer and director of this simple, heartfelt story, and weaves a world far from the gloss, glitter and gore, right in Mumbai! Maurya debuted as a director with series ‘Crash Course’. The National Film Award winner for Best Screenplay for ‘Chillar Party’ (along with Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl) has a deep insight of Mumbai. He also has to his credit ‘Gully Boy’ as a writer and actor.

Mumbai of ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ plays a perfect backdrop to this story that highlights the loneliness in senior years, lower middle class’ struggle for survival and varied relationship dynamics. Maurya, with his extensive theatre background, extracts some wonderful performances. ‘Hero’ and ‘Parinda’ actor Shroff gives one memorable performance in this one. A lonely man who would rather die finds a new purpose in being Parkash Kaur’s ‘park friend’. He lovingly addresses her as ‘Handa Amma’. There are quite a few touching scenes, including the one in which he tells Parkash, “Main akele main baat karta hoon”, and she goes, “Ab nahi karoge.” How he chokes over it is stirring. As is the end, when he speaks of attachment. This is not Neena Gupta’s first role as a spunky Punjabi woman. Ignored and exploited by her Canada-based son and daughter-in-law, she brings a tenderness to her role — a tough exterior to an isolated woman at heart.

Abhishek Chauhan as Nanhe gives a befitting performance as a man caught up in circumstances. Monika Panwar as a street smart, good-at-heart woman doles out a fine performance. The beauty of the film is that even the smaller roles have some fine performances — there is Faisal Malik as Baburam, Vivek Namdev as the watchman and Rakhi Sawant as Bilkis aka Bimla.

It’s a different film that reflects various ills that plague society, but the point of view with which it’s seen is kind and compassionate. Right from Mumbai Police that’s shown in humane light to the thekewala and stallwala are gentle to Chacha (Kamath). Mumbai from cinematographer Nagaraj Rathinam’s lens is alluring. Songs ‘Phir Se’ and rap ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ aid the narrative. The film’s no run of the mill stuff that is doled out these days. Iss film ki energy alag hai, as Kamath says about Mrs Handa!


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Dharmendra's net worth includes multi-crore properties, culinary ventures and agricultural land

2
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh surfaces on UK's 2023 South Asian celebrity list with Shah Rukh Khan on top, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra on second and third spots

3
India

Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot accused Nikhil Gupta's family moves Supreme Court, seeks Indian govt's intervention to secure his release

4
Patiala

10 injured as dense fog leads to pile-up involving 2 trucks, 6 cars on Patiala-Chandigarh road in Punjab

5
Punjab

Panic spreads as 3 men open fire in broad daylight near bus stand in Punjab's Jalandhar

6
Himachal

Delhi colder than Shimla, Dharamsala; records minimum temperature 2 degrees below that of queen of hills

7
Punjab

In Sukhbir Badal's apology, SAD eyes poll truck with BJP

8
Punjab

Former cop and gatka player among 3 held for possessing drugs in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

9
India

Want to die in 'dignified way', says UP woman judge after alleged sexual harassment by senior, CJI Chandrachud seeks report

10
India

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond gets 25 years in jail for raping minor, faces disqualification from Assembly

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...

Videoconferencing must when witness can’t depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says he invited her to hotel at 3 am and assaulted her with his friends

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'

In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

KMSC holds meeting, seeks farmers’ support for Jan 2 rally

Several BJP leaders join SAD in Batala

Nikita Puri from Khalsa College is Voice of Punjab

Jagteshwar’s tennis silver ends medal draught

DEOs declare holidays for Mann’s Maur rally, get show-cause notice

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

In 3 months, Muktsar sees 9-fold hike in dengue cases

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria file discharge applications

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers ~2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below ~15-20 crore: Owners

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

Court stays bizman’s arrest over cheating plaint by BJP MP Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: No coercive steps against Uber, directs High Court

Chandigarh: Woman shot at by colleague in Sector 7

Shortage of officers, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

Can’t entertain every dispute between Delhi Govt, L-G: SC

L-G rejects proposal seeking suspension of Chief Secretary

Nobody wants India to become a womb-renting industry: Delhi High Court

BJP slams AAP over homeless people's death in Delhi

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Aditya Jain gets 2nd tenure as District Bar Association president

Shots fired at car of Jalandhar travel agent, Rs 5 cr demanded

Armed assailants fire at travel agent's car in broad daylight in Jalandhar

Man held with 50 gm of heroin

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Major fire breaks out at furniture godown

Chetan Verma elected district Bar Association president

Notorious thief held, 14 vehicles seized

Panchayat official booked for accepting Rs 15K bribe

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Govt committed to making city hub of tourism: Jauramajra

Tension escalates on Pbi varsity campus, 11 students suspended

Illegal Clinic: Former ANM sent to police remand

Administration claims arrangements complete for Shaheedi Jor Mela