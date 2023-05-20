 Jackfruit and funny flavours : The Tribune India

Jackfruit and funny flavours

Jackfruit and funny flavours

The film moves slowly, allowing viewers to savour the dark comedy.



Parbina Rashid

Two 15-kg jackfruits go missing from the Moba MLA’s house. And mind you, these are no ordinary kathals, these belong to the prestigious Uncle Hong’s variety from Malaysia. And these are destined to play a significant role in furthering the political career of our ‘victim’ MLA (Vijay Raaz). For, ‘Jo kaam unche vichaar se nahi hota, woh achaar se hota hai (The work that can’t be done with principles is done with pickle)!’ You get the tenor!

So, when some deranged mind plucks the prized kathals before these could be pickled and presented to the wife of the man who matters, all hell breaks loose. The police spring into action. Never mind the police-public ratio that stands roughly at 153 personnel per lakh population in this country. The case eventually lands at Inspector Mahima Basor’s (Sanya Malhotra) feet, the smartest and the most diligent Moba cop.

What follows is a laugh riot. As the plot meanders from investigating an absurd crime to finding a missing girl, the film has all the ingredients to keep the viewers engaged. Subtle humour and cracking one-liners are the high points.

Malhotra blends in the milieu as Inspector Mahima, lending the fictional small town of Moba a touch of authenticity. She is ably supported by Neha Sharaf, a cop who barely manages to juggle her career and home and Anant V Joshi as Mahima’s upper-caste boyfriend, who is a constable. Rajpal Yadav, who plays a journalist from Moba Samachar, is a delight to watch even though he tries his best to look appalling by wearing a hideous wig. This small-town scribe aka ‘aapka chota bhai Anuj from Moba Samachar’ would go to any length to get subscribers, but his demeanour makes it easy to forgive him.

The kidnappers, too, are endearing. Nobody is painted black here. As one of them explains to the feisty girl in captivity, “We were doing a legitimate business but then Covid happened and we got into kidnapping.” Well, how is that for a justification?

Caste angle, women empowerment, crime, corruption and media circus, all seep into the narrative. Director Yashowardhan Mishra manages to keep the tone subtle and consistent, and refrains from being preachy. He is in no rush to take his narrative forward, and allows the viewers to savour the dark comedy. He, however, goes overboard in the climax scene where vegetables become ammo in the hands of the miscreants and it becomes a free-for-all match! Also, the police-politician nexus is barely scratched at the surface level and fails to make an impact.

The film leaves the viewers in a good mood. After all, there is plenty to cheer for — a woman cop, a woman judge and a pink Nano!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation; notes can be exchanged, deposited till September 30

2
Chandigarh

Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali

3
Trending

Tina Dabi's reply after she was brutally trolled for getting land occupied by Pakistani-Hindu migrants cleared in Jaisalmer

4
Diaspora

As Punjab-born Bhullar becomes highest-ranking Asian woman in NYPD, Union minister says 'will ensure brilliant minds do not go abroad to realise their dreams'

5
Punjab

20 dogs poisoned to death in Punjab's Khanna

6
Business

Rs 2,000 notes to be scrapped: Check where and how you can exchange

7
Nation

‘Can only plead and beg as a father’: Sameer Wankhede cites Shah Rukh Khan’s chat; says he praised my integrity, deplored political involvement

8
Nation

DGCA amends rules for grant of civilian pilot’s license to defence personnel

9
Delhi

Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

10
Entertainment

Big Boss fame Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary hits Cannes 2023 red carpet, netizens surprised

Don't Miss

View All
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Top News

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, deputy CM this afternoon, 8 legislators likely to take oath as ministers

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, deputy CM this afternoon, 8 legislators likely to take oath as ministers

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of sev...

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

They are handed over to the Pakistani Rangers at the border'...

2 Pakistani drones downed by BSF along International Border in Punjab's Amritsar; 2.6 kgs drugs seizes

2 Pakistani drones downed by BSF along International Border in Punjab's Amritsar; 2.6 kg drugs seized

National Investigation Agency raids 15 locations in J-K in terror-funding case

National Investigation Agency raids 15 locations in J-K in terror-funding case

The raided places are Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Srinagar, ...

PM Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima, site of world's first nuclear attack

PM Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima, site of world's first nuclear attack

The location of the bust of Gandhi has been chosen as a mark...


Cities

View All

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

2 Pakistani drones downed by BSF along International Border in Punjab's Amritsar; 2.6 kg drugs seized

325 meters found stashed in Amritsar; PSPCL officials under lens

Out on bail, murder convict kills wife over ‘infidelity’

RAHI Scheme: Auto drivers show interest in switching from diesel to electric version at fair in Amritsar

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

Panic as 2 drums explode at Dera Bassi pharma unit

2 cops stabbed saving youth, 15 booked

Dhanas mishap: 2 days on, Beetle driver in police net

Astrologer P Khurana passes away

Delhi ministers protest delay in clearing Services Secy transfer file

Delhi ministers protest delay in clearing Services Secy transfer file

Sculptures made of recycled material to beautify parks, open spaces in Delhi

Minister threatened me, alleges Delhi bureaucrat

SC directs appointment of DERC chief in 2 weeks

Delhi gets 16th automated driving test track

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Man attacks granthi with sharp weapon in gurdwara, nabbed

Youth beaten to death, protesters block NH for 7 hrs

Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

MP Rinku gets going, reviews progress on Adampur airport

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Man kills friend in Jagraon, held

Thief lands in police dragnet in Ludhiana

Fresh bids to be invited for treatment of legacy waste near Kakka village

Ludhiana Civil Hospital contractual employees to go on strike

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Punjabi University launches two new programmes

PO nabbed with 110-kg poppy husk in Patiala

Work begins on community centre at Bassi Pathana village

Firm gives Rs 1 lakh for construction of cowshed