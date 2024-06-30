Jatt, Juliet rock again

It’s almost a decade on that the Jatt & Juliet franchise has been revived for the third outing, with Jagdeep Sidhu stepping up as writer and director. The film has a fresh perspective, but the same charm, and Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s jodi shines once again.

It starts off with Diljit as a new recruit, Fateh Singh, in Punjab police, who reports to lady officer Pooja, portrayed by Neeru Bajwa. Fateh wants to woo her and make it a ‘double-income’ family! On the other hand, Pooja sees Fateh as a docile man who she could dominate after marriage. As soon as Fateh finds out that Pooja was an honest cop, who was against corruption and also committed to sending her earnings to her family, his dreams fade away. And that’s when the real fun begins. Much more entertainment awaits in the second half.

The punch-lines have real magic and we believe each character has improvised on sets to bring authenticity to the storyline. Jagdeep Sidhu has made it an impressive fare with many funny stories associated with Punjabi culture finding mention.

Diljit has done well with one-liners, which reminds of his Instagram-blogging style. Impressive as a strict and honest police officer, Neeru knows when to act and when to be real, just like her character Pooja. The way she changes colours according to the situation really sums up her act. Newbie Jasmin has been given the tough job to add a twist to their sparkling chemistry. She lives up to expectations, but her chemistry with Diljit is nowhere near what it is with Neeru.

The songs, although good, somehow do not add much to the narrative in the first half, which is the only time the film bores you a bit. It’s all too dreamy and slow; one would sure want to skip had it been on OTT. Jagdeep has also given a monologue to Diljit just before the climax to add some emotion, but it lacks soul. However, this film is all about comedy, fun and entertainment and in the name of romance there’s nok-jhonk that every Punjabi relates to. Go for it! — Sheetal

