 Lack of belief: Preachy dialogues, loose plot, multiple characters, horror cliches and inconsistent cinematography... even a die-hard fan of the horror genre would not be enthused by this one : The Tribune India

  • Movie Review
  • Lack of belief: Preachy dialogues, loose plot, multiple characters, horror cliches and inconsistent cinematography... even a die-hard fan of the horror genre would not be enthused by this one

Lack of belief: Preachy dialogues, loose plot, multiple characters, horror cliches and inconsistent cinematography... even a die-hard fan of the horror genre would not be enthused by this one

Lack of belief: Preachy dialogues, loose plot, multiple characters, horror cliches and inconsistent cinematography... even a die-hard fan of the horror genre would not be enthused by this one

The Exorcist: Believer



Johnson Thomas

Beloved horror classic The Exorcist has been re-imagined for the new generation with this one, even though there has been a glut of exorcism films. David Gordon Green, fresh after an unremarkable Halloween reboot trilogy, is the man at the helm, revisiting with a direct sequel to William Friedkin’s 1973 horror masterpiece. But the treatment here is so woebegone that we may see its end even before it has begun!

It is quite unlikely that even a die-hard fan of the horror zone would be enthused by this monstrosity of a refashioning. Green, for sure, isn’t a believer! The Exorcist was an eerily thrilling and intensely scary experience, and this one too starts out in dramatic fashion. Victor (Leslie Odom Jr in a decent performance) manages to survive a major earthquake in Haiti even as his pregnant wife, who was found buried under concrete, struggles to deliver. The doctors can’t save both her and the baby, putting the choice in Victor’s hands. It could have been a fire-starter if treated with skill, but under Green’s tutelage, the ‘survivor’s guilt’ factor is lost in a sea of inanities aiming for immediate purchase.

As a direct salvo of evil corrupting innocence, the narrative cuts to two girls, Angela (Lidya Jewett) and her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum), messing around with the dark side, then disappearing, only to return later, inexplicably exhibiting wounds on their bodies and inhabited by a Satanic power.

The narrative exhibits a solemn enough tone, but its bag of tricks is pretty much tepid and stale in contrast to the original. The script fails to create original moments even though the story adds a few more characters and the plot seems different from the original. It feels as if the director was more interested in going from one milestone to another without dwelling on the whys and wherefores. There is no real character development or build up. There was really no need to bring in the characters of Chris and Regan McNeil; they were just thrown in to be the connectors to the original.

Many of the characters come on board and disappear without making a mark. Preachy dialogues and multiple sub-plots abound here. Even the psychological aspect is sorely missing in this re-imagining. The visuals may have been adequate, but the uneven pacing and lack of symbolism linked to horror thrills puts this film in a shadow, which looms too large for it to see the light. The production values and the costumes were a standard akin to a low-brow TV movie. Even the cinematography was far too inconsistent to generate any scares of its own. The horror cliches and ineffectual jump scares make for a messy and inept narrative.

The performances were sincere, but the cheesy exorcism routine was untenable. Even the overly loud sound effects accompanying the jump scares couldn’t enliven the experience. It’s really hard to believe in this sloppily executed cash grab!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India from Israel after Hamas attack

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition leaders Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring for open debate

3
World Cup 2023

India beat Australia by six wickets to begin ICC World Cup campaign on winning note

4
Diaspora

US excludes Hindu body from inter-faith meetings

5
World

'Colossal intelligence failure' as Israel caught unprepared to face brazen Hamas attack

6
World

Israel battles Hamas militants as country's death toll from mass incursion reaches 600

7
India Air Force Day

IAF Chief Chaudhari unveils new ensign of Air Force, says need to enhance capabilities in view of dynamic strategic environment

8
Sports

Ind vs Aus: Serial pitch invader Jarvo enters Chepauk arena, leaves everyone embarrassed

9
World

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

10
Haryana

Three drown in chemical tank at factory in Haryana's Panipat

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Top News

Election dates for 5 states to be announced today noon

Election dates for 5 states to be announced today noon

A high stakes poll cycle for BJP, Congress

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

Tel Aviv regains control of most infiltration points | Ultra...

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Netanyahu

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Air Force must reform, else it’ll turn irrelevant: IAF Chief

Indian Air Force must reform, else it'll turn irrelevant: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari


Cities

View All

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC appoints ward in-charges to resolve residents’ complaints

Farm fire count nears 1,000, Amritsar tops with 57% cases

Railway officials reunite child lost in Sachkhand Express with parents

Ward watch: Streets dug up for laying sewer trouble Karampura residents

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Will use Bathinda thermal plant land for public projects, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should UT Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

3 yrs on, GMSH paediatrics centre yet to start service

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

AAP leaders, workers join BJP

SC to hear Satyendar’s bail plea in money laundering case today

Delhi’s AQI improves

At cop’s pathshala, poor children get free basic education

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

High Court disposes of petition in Nakodar police firing case of 1986

Over 3K run to raise awareness on drug abuse

Hoshiarpur worst hit with 698 dengue cases

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Khanna police go digital way, get 10 e-challaning machines

Close shave as pvt bus catches fire

Stop politics in name of SYL canal, BKU tells Centre, state government

Dhoka Mohalla residents demand measures to prevent floods

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Punjab parties rake up SYL issue to sway voters

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated