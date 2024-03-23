Lal Salaam

Netflix: This Tamil-language sports action film directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah stars Rajinikanth in an extended cameo role. It has actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead role. The music is by AR Rahman.

Netflix: This film paired Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time. Released on Republic Day in theatres, it’s finally available on OTT. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the aerial action thriller explores the fictional story around the Pulwama attack in 2019.

Disney+Hotstar: Created by Beau DeMayo, the animated series is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team X-Men. It is a revival of ‘X-Men: The Animated Series’ (1992-1997) and continues from where the series ended. It depicts the X-Men facing dangerous new challenges following the loss of their leader, Professor X.

Netflix: This biographical drama is about Shirley Chisholm, the first Black Congresswoman as well as the first Black woman to run for President of the United States. Played by Regina King, it highlights personal and political challenges during her 1972 presidential campaign.

