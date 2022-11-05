Laughter, emotions, music and more, Punjabi film OyeMakhna scores on all fronts

Sheetal

Ammy Virk’s fifth outing of the year, Oye Makhna does not have a shred of repetitiveness and similarity with the others when it comes to the subject. While many Punjabi films often have a common thread of comedy, this film has a fresh take.

Writer Rakesh Dhawan has done well and has taken care of all aspects. Not only the film makes you laugh, but it also has some emotional moments. The background music also becomes noticeable, as the wedding segment in the film features singer Afsana Khan’s real wedding song Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan. Tania as Rimple, a modern independent girl, impresses. Not just her dialogues, but also her fashion sense leaves a mark. Siddhika Sharma imparts a different arc to the story with her character of Guddi. In fact, Guddi becomes the starting point of all the confusion, which leads to the big twist in the life of Makhan Singh aka Makhna, played by Ammy Virk. Guggu Gill’s coming timing and the relationship between the two actors, Gugu and Ammy, is endearing. The film’s run time is not long, but the climax is too stretched.

Director Simerjit has delivered a quality film without having to shift to a foreign location. The film is beautifully shot and tricity seems to be the parallel lead!