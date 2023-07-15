 Law & behold, an unusual case study : The Tribune India

Law & behold, an unusual case study

Law & behold, an unusual case study

Kajol-starrer ‘The Trial’ makes for an easy-paced, decent watch.



Mona

With Bollywood stars descending on OTT, it’s a viewers’ party! The latest to join this revelry is Kajol headlining the Suparn S Verma directed ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’. Based on American series ‘The Good Wife’, this series charts the life of a homemaker, Noyonika Sengupta (Kajol), who is forced to get work as a junior lawyer to take care of her two daughters as her husband, Rajeev Sengupta (Jisshu Sengupta), an additional judge, is imprisoned after being embroiled in a sex scam.

Full credit to the writers — Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal and Siddharth Kumar — for trying. They have written an interesting script, taking from real, rather recent, incidents. Pushed to a corner, Noyonika joins ex-boyfriend Vishal Chaubey’s (Alyy Khan) law firm to support her family, restarting her career after a gap of 10 years. Her first case takes inspiration from Sushant Singh Rajput’s murder case and the witch-hunting that Rhea Chakraborty went through. Noyonika’s first trial here is a famous cricketer’s murder/suicide case. She represents Juhi Bhatia (Manasvi Mamgai), the cricketer’s girlfriend, who has been charged with the murder/suicide. Another case has a ‘Bigg Boss’ reference, while one more case profiles a media trial. As Noyonika hops from one case to another, earning laurels for her inventiveness, the plot details the inner workings of a law firm.

Apart from an engaging story, the acting too works in favour of ‘The Trial’. Kajol’s acting prowess is well established. As a jilted wife, responsible mom and an empathetic lawyer, she shines. In her life’s second innings, she is vulnerable and strong at the same time, taking things in her stride. It’s refreshing to see Sheeba Chaddha as Malini Khanna, a commanding law firm partner. She gets a strong character to play and gives a robust performance. Kubbra Sait as Sana Sheikh joins this powerful women’s world and delivers well. The beauty of ‘The Trial’ is strong women holding each other’s hands through tough times.

The male characters, however, aren’t as strong as the women in the series. Alyy Khan as a firm partner and Noyonika’s ex gives a remarkable performance. He’s in sync with his character — understated and genuine. Jisshu Sengupta as Rajeev performs well as a man who can rarely think beyond self. Aseem Hattangady as politician Illyas, Rajeev’s best friend, is a friend we all can use, adding the political angle to this legal, family drama mix.

The main cast is aided by some fine performances with Gaurav Pandey as competitive junior lawyer Dhiraj Paswan; Kiran Kumar as law firm partner Kabir and Flora Saini as an astute lawyer.

Suparn Verma steers this ship reasonably well. While the background score supports the narrative, the cinematography is dark and glum throughout. It sure suits the mood but strangely, there aren’t many sunny-day scenes, neither at the court nor the law firm (where most of the drama takes place).

On the downside, one wishes they had added some clever injectors rather than cases being solved just by a simple stroke of chance. Eight episodes, almost as many cases, each resolved, one wishes if judiciary worked in this manner in real life too!

The story isn’t over, and we can’t wait to watch Noyonika’s next move, and also have Sana Sheikh’s backstory and what makes her emotionally detached.

If we don’t compare it to the remarkable original, ‘The Good Wife’, ‘The Trial’ makes for an easy-paced, decent watch.

The rating for the series is

16+ on account of drug use, sexual scenes and coarse language.

#Bollywood

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

2
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

3
Amritsar

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

4
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

5
Himachal

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route

6
Delhi EXPLAINER

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'

7
Punjab

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

8
Nation

ISRO launches India's third moon expedition with an eye on future inter-planetary missions

9
Himachal

Water level in crucial Himachal dams almost double than normal, in Punjab 64 per cent above 10-year average

10
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

India, France talk defence co-production

India, France talk defence co-production

Discuss cooperation in green energy; consulate to come up in...

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM


Cities

View All

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna water level rises, floodgate opened again

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Soon, avail PGI superspeciality services over phone

Chandigarh schoolgirls to get training in self-defence; initiative rolled out

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

IGI first airport to have 4 runways

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Residents raise hue & cry over passage given to stone crushers' owners by panchayat of Rampur village

Arshdeep’s body found three days after it was swept away in floods

Floodwater recedes, city residents count losses

Floodwater recedes, city residents count losses

Dengue: Health teams spray larvicide in stagnant waters

MC launches helpline to lift carcasses

Medical waste dumped in open, one booked

Man arrested for sacrilege