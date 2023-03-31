Nani as Dharani gives an impressive performance in Dasar

Sheetal
Last seen in Hit: The Second Case, Dasara is Nani’s first film this year and the actor has given an impressive performance. Nani’s character Dharani is a ruffian, who loves to drink and steal coal. Apart from Nani, writer-director Srikanth Odela’s vision for the film leaves the viewers awestruck many a time.
The idea of presenting an action-adventure with the period concept is not something new, as KGF and Pushpa have done it earlier, yet the film adds a fresh topping to the genre. The makers have just taken a peek at mythology and the characters offer an undertone of Ram (Dharani), Sita (Vennela) and Ravana (Chinna Nambi). Even Dharani’s Hanuman locket is unmissable. The use of sacred durva (kusha) on Dasara (Dusshera) day is enough to tell us that it’s a re-written version of the age-old epic. And yet it shines and stands tall just like the effigies riding on the shoulders of Odhela and Nani.
The chase, the action and the men covered with coal dust in the song Dhoom Daam Dhos Yaar steals the show. Also, Keerthyas Vennelat in her bubblier version depicts intense emotions. Her dance performances, like the one reflecting the emotions of a happy bride, are shot straight from the heart. The only issue is that there is no surprise element in the climax. Also, the climax is dragged unnecessarily. The same goes for the social messages. After all, we all know women should vote, widows have the right to remarry and liquor is injurious to health.
But go for Nani and for the fact that a feminist hero in a period drama is a rarity. Not to forget that it doesn’t leave you on a cliffhanger for a part two.
