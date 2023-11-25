 Napoleon, the not-so-great : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Napoleon, the not-so-great

Napoleon, the not-so-great

Brilliantly shot, the film manages to grab your attention despite its many shortcomings.



Johnson Thomas

Ridley Scott’s biopic ‘Napoleon’ is no ‘Gladiator’. It’s so tempered with human frailty that we don’t get a larger-than-life depiction of the man. The storyline is epic no doubt, but the treatment is well short of it. The nearly three-hour sweeping saga of romantic distractions, amidst an ambitious climb into the annals of history, is brilliantly embellished by battle set pieces that take your breath away.

The linear chronology here is riddled with inexplicable time-jumps and some historical inaccuracies — all to the betterment of the romance that appears to have taken primacy in this narration. But this love story, with all due respect, shouldn’t have overpowered the movie’s main arc — Napoleon’s personal rise and fall. The way Scott tells it here though, we see two basically unrelated storylines intermingling so much as to have sway over the tactical and commandering decisions of a military great.

It’s all very well to highlight the relationship between Napoleon and Josephine and the two esteemed actors do well to capture their mutual toxicity and the many intricacies in their dysfunctional relationship. But this very aspect of the writing causes an imbalance in the narration, so much so that the very essence of the military leader is lost in the melee of trivial pursuit.

Brilliantly shot, with battle scenes dramatised to compelling effect, the film manages to grab your attention and hold sway to it despite the many shortcomings. The bloody battle scenes evoke enough tension and the costumes and sets manage to bring history to life with great verve.

When you think of Napoleon, you automatically think of the military genius, the egomaniacal conqueror who glorified and unified France after the French Revolution. But the film takes you away from that and puts you square within the romance and toxicity of the couple.

We get a glimpse of a tortured mind and it feels twisted and less than that of a genius.

A major part of the narrative is concerned with the courtship and only some part of it is devoted to the battles. Scott’s attempt to humanise Napoleon and show us how he dealt with his wife and their insecurities doesn’t prove interesting enough.

Napoleon’s rise to the top, over 30 years, until his death in exile on the rocky island of St Helena in 1821, remains incidental and the broad humour accompanying it belittles the depiction.

With ‘Napoleon’, Scott proves his credentials as a technically great director. Character depiction appears to be his weakness though. The technical specs are impeccable, as expected from Scott and his team. The production design, costumes and the locations are convincingly real. The battle sequences, especially the ones fought amid the doleful squall of Austerlitz and in rain-drenched Waterloo, bring to vibrant life the pictures from history books. Unfortunately, this narrative fails to have a concerted focus and the climax feels rather like an anti-climax.

‘Napoleon’ is visually entreating but aurally, there’s a lot to be desired. Napoleon Bonaparte’s megalomania doesn’t come through clearly in the scripting here.

Scott’s film is a grandiose biopic with a hefty dose of melodrama. The carnage behind the fabled names is depicted with wanton ferocity.

This big-budget war epic works in a series of accomplished and impressive battle sequences within the confines of shallow screenplay that does little justice to the titular character. Scott’s craftsmanship may not be in question, but his judgment here is questionable.

There doesn’t appear to be much passion in what Napoleon (the Great) does as far as the battle sequences are concerned.

A gifted actor like Joachin Phoenix has unfortunately been reduced to playing a love-gilded man in uniform who may have inadvertently stumbled towards greatness.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

2
Punjab

4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa

3
India

Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

4
Diaspora

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

5
Diaspora

World Hindu Congress renounces 'Hinduism', embraces terms 'Hindutva', 'Hindu Dharma'

6
India

Maker of 'Nagin' and 'Jaani Dushman', producer-director Rajkumar Kohli dies

7
India

China pneumonia cases: Indian doctors call for raising surveillance, hygiene measures

8
Trending

'Nupur Sharma is a hero': Anti-Islam Dutch leader, on his way to becoming PM, had once defended BJP leader

9
Trending

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra seek blessings at Golden Temple ahead of 'Sam Bahadur' release

10
Business

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court takes exception to allegations against expert panel member appointed judge

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje's 'puja' before polling, Gehlot to vote at 9.30 am

Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot do 'puja' before polling

People turn up at polling booths in large numbers

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered

Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...

Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs

Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs

The arrested include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shak...

No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court

No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court

Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...

Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration

Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration

The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located i...


Cities

View All

5K ltrs lahan seized from district village

5K ltrs lahan seized from district village

Sikh jatha leaves for Pakistan today, visa denial leaves many in tears

Two girls rescued from Dubai allege sexual exploitation

BKU (Sidhupur) holds protest over land compensation at Manawala

6 hurt in Tarn Taran accident

Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Bathinda admn holds kabaddi contest to wean youth off drugs

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Rs 1-Cr Extortion case: 3 months on, cop surrenders in court

Mayor opens 9,500-sq ft parking lot at Sector 41

Curriculum takes toll on physiotherapy students

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Temperature falls, AQI in Delhi drops to ‘severe’ category again

Temperature falls, AQI in Delhi drops to ‘severe’ category again

SC extends Jain’s interim bail in PMLA case till December 4

Suggest 3 names for appointing Delhi Chief Secretary, Supreme Court tells Centre

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert

Afghanistan embassy in Delhi shuts, cites 'lack of support' from India

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr district sees rise in dengue cases, count 468

In Hoshiarpur district, 534 houses inspected

Hoshiarpur lawyers’ chambers in bad shape; court orders FIR against contractor, supervisor

Stop illegal mining in Sutlej, Nawanshahr DC tells officials

3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

2 youths nabbed for killing 19-yr-old

Wheat cultivated in over 2.45L hectares, 3-year high

Man held for bid to rape minor

Trio rob factory owner of Rs 40K, silver jewellery

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert

Meeting to implement School Bag Policy 2020

Four-day inter-zonal youth and folk fest ends

Sanskrit edu centre inaugurated