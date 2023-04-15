Narrated from the perspective of Shakuntala’s tapasya, sacrifice and love, the film is a visual treat

Sheetal

From the first scene itself, the film teleports you to the epic tale of Indian mythology, which proves to be quite significant, later in the age of Mahabharata. Director Gunasekhar has made the film a visual experience that’s not to be missed. VFX and special effects are on point and on par with the magical story involving sages and demons.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks the part and the costume designer has also done an excellent job in etching the characters’ arc. A shout out to Neeta Lulla, who has designed over 3,000 costumes for the actors, supporting cast and junior artistes in the film. The actress displays her versatility through this epic character of Shakuntala. The plot is very true to the original play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa it is adapted from, although the significance of her child Bharata could be better etched for the uninitiated. Also, the lack of a strong villain is clearly indicative of the not-so- epic story, but then again it’s told from the perspective of Shakuntala’s tapasya, sacrifices and love which pave the way for many important events unfold in the Hindu mythology.

Those, who are looking forward to war spectacle like Baahubali or PS1, can skip it. As it’s a heroic tale of Shakuntala’s husband, Dushyanta, in the war and demons are more or less powerless before him.

The mythological film also doubles up as a musical for the number of songs and characters taking part in it. Prakash Raj as Sarangi has a short but sweet entry, singing one song, Yelelo Yelelo, in the film. The sages— Kanak, Durvasa and Kashyap, played by brilliant actors Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu and Kabir Bedi, respectively, have contributed their bit. Dev Mohan, who plays Dushyanta, complements Samantha’s powerful presence. Their on-screen chemistry is cracking. Samantha displays a range of emotions in the film, from a naive girl to love-struck woman to a pregnant teenager to someone rejected by society to a powerful mother and finally, a graceful queen.

The song Mallika Mallika is beautifully picturised with all seasons incorporated in it as Shakuntala waits for her husband. Even the accessories in the song change according to the season and it makes for a captivating experience.

While the film is a must-watch for the visual extravaganza and to introduce mythology to children, it also leaves you with a thought, why aren’t there many mythological films? Such a film that acquaints you with the Indian roots can be an eye- opener. And, if you don’t come home searching for the names and their relevance in the Mahabharata period, you didn’t watch it properly!