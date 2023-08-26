 No fun, sequel slows dream run : The Tribune India

No fun, sequel slows dream run

No fun, sequel slows dream run

Ayushmann Khurrana toes the beaten track in Dream Girl 2.



Nonika Singh

When writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa gave us ‘Dream Girl’, even within the parameters of commercial framework, he explored a new, androgynous territory. The film was an unexpected and understandable hit, for it melded humour with messaging rather well. In the spiritual sequel of the franchise, sadly he mostly toes the beaten track. And by that, we don’t mean the fact that the characters or settings are more or less the same. Ayushmann Khurrana is still Karam/Pooja. He can still modulate his voice and switch over to a girl’s with élan and perfection. Only, if the beauty of ‘Dream Girl’ lay in not overdoing, here he crosses the line, and not merely, for he cross-dresses to become Pooja.

The jokes are familiar, the ones we saw when other actors walked the same path and donned the female avatar. Oranges serving up as you know what… seriously, or even funnily, who can actually think of such a stale gag? Of course, full marks to Ayushmann for his brave choice. But choices alone do not maketh a meaningful film. Or even an entertaining one.

When a hero becomes a ‘Dream Girl’, we know the humour will emanate from the line-up of his suitors. Once again, among his admirers is Vijay Raaz as Sona Bhai. And one must give the actor credit for pulling it off in the most absurd situations. With a flick covering his forehead, delivering his lines — some funny, some not so amusing — he is easily the best part of the film that otherwise seems to be going all over the place. Right from why Karam becomes a bar dancer to a daughter-in-law, all plot points seem contrived and outlandish. The endearing Manjot Singh reprising his part as Smiley exists only to take the storyline forward, which is more of a chaotic mess. And, there is no method in this madness. Sure, we all love comedies and with Punjab’s star writer Naresh Kathooria co-writing with Raaj, we do expect many a pun-laden dialogue. He delivers, as wisecracks do lace the narrative. Many one-liners have a sting and some like ‘Hum middle class logon ki alag hi class hoti hai’ are even intelligently penned.

However, if you are expecting intelligent or sharp humour in this slapstick comedy being touted as a massy entertainer, you will be disappointed. Humour is disjointed and forced rather than being organic, except the scene where Raaz goes to an English medium school. His intermittent conversations with the principal and Pooja aka Karam do hit home. But most other angles, especially the one involving his estranged wife (Seema Pahwa as Jumani) crushing over Karam is ludicrous rather than rib-tickling. Of course, the fine actor that Seema is, she tries to add some dignity to her crazy antics.

Ironically, though the film is peopled with a battery of talented actors, it fails to use, let alone optimise, their talent. From Paresh Rawal to Annu Kapoor to Asrani to Rajpal Yadav to Abhishek Banerjee… it’s a galaxy of comic actors out there. Not all make an impact. But Abhishek does stand out among the crowd. And lest we forget, in this hero doubling up as a heroine film, there is a heroine too. But Ananya Panday, Karam’s love interest, a lawyer at that, hardly gets to do anything. Like a Pari (her name in the film), she flits in and out, making little difference to the proceedings, even though she apparently triggered it all.

Shaandilyaa tips the hat to The Kapil Sharma Show with which he was associated. And like the show, humour works both ways. At times, the jokes land but mostly we are left wondering, ‘joke tha, pehle batana tha, we would have laughed’. If sporadic laugher is all you are looking for, ‘Dream Girl 2’, that also valiantly albeit insincerely tries to be socially correct by invoking a few subtexts and lines like ‘Ladki hona kitna mushkil hota hai’, might work for you. Otherwise, you can go back to the ever hilarious ‘Chachi 420’ or even Raaj’s light-hearted ‘Dream Girl’.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana girl shot dead by boyfriend in US; family waits for her body

2
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

3
Nation

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

4
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs

5
Nation

Andhra Pradesh devotee offers Rs 100 crore cheque at temple, had only Rs 17 in bank account

6
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

7
Diaspora

Australia closes dual-study visa loophole for foreign students which allowed students to enrol for cheaper vocational courses

8
Punjab

AAP slams Punjab governor over President's rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

9
Punjab

May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann

10
Haryana

Kuber Group director Vikas Malu among injured in Rolls Royce high-speed crash in Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Top News

PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 scientists at ISRO

PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti'

August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi

6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai

8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze

All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...

Focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab

Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab

Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon

May recommend President’s rule: Governor to Mann

May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann

Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered

No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell

No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell

Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 5 SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

Amritsar: 5 SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

Century-old Amritsar orphanage basks in glow of film Sardar Udham Singh's success

Indian envoy to US Sandhu visits Golden Temple, Pingalwara in Amritsar

After farmer leaders set free, dharnas lifted at toll plazas

Collector rates: Property dealers, colonisers’ stir enters third day

Bathinda DSP held for graft

Bathinda DSP held for graft

Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Only 6 projects listed in Chandigarh, RERA warns erring realtors of action

5 reminders later, Punjab Govt allocates Rs 49 crore for hostels at Panjab University

Push for tricity Metro, Punjab gives Rs 1.37 crore for project report

After 2-year hiatus, PGI governing body meet on September 6

High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first-level checking of EVMs

High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first-level checking of EVMs

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till Sept 1

Social media norms for cops

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory

Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Couple beaten up at Shahkot market

Protest over choked sewer in Hargobind Nagar

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-II: Torch relay gets rousing welcome in district

Govt ignored Kapurthala: Residents

No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony

No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony

Driver killed as truck falls into drain on Dehlon-Sahnewal road

Transparency in admn, improving basic amenities priority, says new MC chief

PAU tells farmers to watch out for pink bollworm attack on Bt cotton

Minor violates 15-yr-old, held

Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over ‘wrong marking’ of answer sheets

Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over 'wrong marking' of answer sheets

ZPSC members demand re-auction of common land in Patiala

MGNREGA workers protest lack of work in Patiala

Patiala district logs 10 new dengue cases

Patiala District Legal Services Authority organises medical camps for jail inmates