No mauj in this one!

Sheetal

A Punjabi familial version of Tom, Dick and Harry (2006), this ‘comedy of errors’ film falls flat in every which way. Not just the writing looks unconvincing with three specially-abled siblings in a family, but even the performances are below average. The film has some laugh riot moments at the onset, but they don’t last long. Soon enough, every character just sticks to repetitive behaviour. Music doesn’t work either and it adds to the annoyance of having to sit through the whole film.

However, for a change, it was a relief to see female actresses, Hashneen Chauhan and Tanu Grewal, perform better than the repetitive male leads — Karamjit Anmol, Binnu Shillon and Gippy Grewal. While Karamjit plays a mute elder brother, Binnu and Gippy are hearing impaired and visually challenged, respectively. The three brothers have a younger sister, played by Hashneen. She wishes to marry her lover, but her would-be father-in-law (Yograj Singh) has an issue with people with disability.

Even the social message of supporting the especially abled doesn’t shine through in the end. The appearance of Pakistani comedian Nasir Chinyoti and his coming timing is the only saving grace of the film. Rest, it feels as if a big ensemble cast just gathered on sets and did whatever they wanted to!

It’s about time renowned names of Punjabi industry get their act together and not try to resell a ‘tried and tested’ idea. As far as cinematography goes, the destination wedding scenes are shot in a fantastic venue.

Overall, what is missing in Maujaan Hi Maujaan is mauj! For the love and respect of Punjabi comedies, skip this one!