Not much of a Sukhee viewing

Parbina Rashid

“Women empowerment ke upar kitni filmein banti hai… Sab ek jaisi hoti hain,” says a character in ‘Sukhee’. Director Sonal Joshi does not seem to have paid heed to her own character for her debut film. With an air-brushed face and statuesque figure, Shilpa Shetty tries to engage us with the story of a woman who reclaims her life through a school reunion.

In her transformative journey, Sukhee (Shetty), short for Sukhpreet, is supported by her Dadaji (Vinod Nagpal), who makes it possible for her to attend the reunion. She runs into her three school friends, part of her earlier carefree life in Delhi before she moves into an obscure town in Punjab to marry her boyfriend without her parents’ consent. Her friends manage to instil self-worth in her in just seven days. And Sukhee, a dutiful granddaughter-in-law, mother and wife for 20 long years, transforms into her former Bullet-riding formidable self.

A proposal from her former classmate (Amit Sadh), now a billionaire widower, does wonders to her self-esteem. She tames a wild horse at a stud farm and vents out her anger towards her domineering husband, Guru (Chaitannya Choudhry). She even becomes a jockey. All in seven days.

If Sukhee can undergo a total transformation, how can her husband and teenage daughter Jassi (Nitanshi Goel) not have a corresponding change of hearts? Yes, Jassi too has been guilty of taking her mother for a doormat.

Anyway, all things, including a tearful reunion between Sukhee and her father (Kiran Kumar), falling into place; all emotions aligning themselves in perfect symphony, it’s time for Sukhee to return home — riding her Bullet.

Despite Badshah and Arko Prayo Mukherjee as composers, music is average except for the song ‘Nasha’ to which Sukhee dances in gay abandon, living up to Dadaji’s life mantra: ‘We Sukhpreets (he, too, is named Sukhpreet) are not meant to be unhappy.’ What about the sukh of the viewers?