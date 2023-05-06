Packed with a whole lot of action, stunts and CGI, the last outing of the Guardians makes for an emotional send off

Mona

The Guardians of the Galaxy are back, for the third and ultimate outing and, boy, what a send off! The 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has long been in the making, with the whole fiasco of writer-director James Gunn in and out of the project, one finally got the ride to ‘Knowhere’ in cinemas.

The plot follows Rocket, the Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), his back story and how the team bands together to save him while taking on the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) with Ravagers, headed by Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone), thrown in the mix. The legendary Star Lord aka Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) leads the rather goofy Guardians, each playing their part in the game — mighty yet stupid Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), battle strategist and armed Nebula (Karen Gillan), super-emphatic Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and cute and gutsy Groot (Vin Diesel).

The band banks on psionic abilities of Cosmo the Spacedog (voiced by Maria Bakalova) and others, including Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) from a different world though, to complete their mission to get the key to keep Rocket alive.

This space adventure comedy follows the familiar planes; music is the high like the earlier two outings, as the band goes about killing and claiming what’s rightfully theirs through the explosions, variety of attacking creatures and weapons and transversing other worlds, including the Counter Earth, which, by the way, didn’t turn out as perfect as envisaged by High Evolutionary.

The script, though very basic, manages to makes one laugh and cry at the same time. Music maintains the peppy pace even through some insane cruelty and brutal killings.

CGI is super, which is but expected out of MCU, so is the action choreography. On the downside, the after scenes that have been signature of Marvel movies, have been lazy; we want to see, not read what we already know please!

The MCU fans are not going to miss it for the world. Even for others, if superheroes are your choice, this is one good watch!