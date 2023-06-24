Politically correct, but lacks finesse

Mona

‘Elemental’ explores the Element city where the Earth, Water, Fire and Air folks live together. Through the story of an immigrant family, director Peter Sohn weaves in the themes of love, parental pressure, charting one’s own path, missing one’s roots and adjusting to a new place.

The story follows Bernie (Ronnie del Carmen) and Cinder Lumen (Shila Ommi), who have come to this diverse city to make a fresh beginning, having lost everything in their native Fireland. Their daughter Ember (Leah Lewis) has one fatal flaw — her anger. Bernie works super hard and turns a ruin into a plush store, The Fireplace. The story shows that the ageing Bernie is waiting for Ember to take over the family business. Ember, though keen to fulfil her father’s wish, struggles with her temper. During one such meltdown, she meets Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie), a fun water element. He is also the city inspector who has to make a report about the Fireplace. The duo, despite being diametrically opposite elements, devise a plan to save The Fireplace.

The animated romantic comedy-drama pursues the usual love tropes — Romeo and Juliet in love against their families’ wishes, a difficult-to-please girl’s father and a mother who wants her daughter to get married. Within these parameters, the movie explores the themes of acceptance, inclusivity, gender and language diversity.

It takes time to settle into this incredible world, but after that’s done, the narrative gets interesting. What works is the superb animation; a regular storyline made interesting with the introduction of different elements. The VFX is top notch. The animation is not for children alone, as the themes appeal to the adult viewer as well. There are some fun moments as Bernie, while adjusting to the new language, often falters.

Despite an interesting narrative and good treatment of subject, there’s something still amiss. One admires Ember, yet doesn’t really feel connected with her struggle. One appreciates the nurturing Ripple family but there is too much sharing, and way too much crying. Disney (‘Elemental’ is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios) knows by now the magic of music. ‘Frozen’ broke many records, partly because of its music. All due credit to Thomas Newman’s background score that includes many influences, and is quite soothing; but the songs fail to impress.

Politically correct, ‘Elemental’ is a story of today’s times that builds a world where love leads to an accepting and inclusive society; it lacks certain finesse though. Released in the midst of summer vacation, it may find an audience but lacks the charm of Disney’s earlier outings.