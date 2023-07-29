Predictable romcom

Mona

‘Find a deeper connection to nature.’

‘Rise from my own ashes like a freaking phoenix.’

‘Earn a damned certificate.’

This is a threefold mantra for Helen (Ellie Kemper) as she undertakes a gruelling hike through the Appalachian Trail in Connecticut, US. Life has taken its toll, and this is Helen’s way to fight back as her divorce has officially come through.

Based on a novel of the same name by Katherine Center, ‘Happiness for Beginners’ is a typical romcom. A man and a woman, at a crossroads of life, undertake a hike to reach the obvious conclusion. But what makes this simple story interesting is a motley group of fellow hikers, each of whom is fighting his/her own demons. The leading man, Jake (Luke Grimes), who is Helen’s younger brother’s best friend, has a soft spot for her. He signs up to watch out for her. The duo is joined by their spirited young guide Beckett (Ben Cook), super hiker Mason (Esteban Benito), happy-go-lucky Windy (Shayvawn Webster), spiritually inclined Sue (Julia Shiplett), childlike Kaylee (Gus Birney) and hugely fun Hugh (Nico Santos). This makes for an interesting group; they realise their own strengths in the face of danger. Full points to director Vicky Wight, who has also done the screenplay, for an engaging ensemble.

What works for this less than two-hour film is lively characters and their mutual exchange, how different their worlds are, their challenges and approach to life. The film reminds one of Cheryl Strayed’s immensely popular book ‘Wild’ and leaves one with another reminder to ‘appreciate everything’. The predictable plotline, however, is a dampener. As is the attempt to keep it real by showing the protagonist Jake’s dishevelled look at the hike. Romcom fans have little to do with reality and would rather stick to slick stars with enviable looks.