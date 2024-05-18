 Reena Virk’s murder in BC, and the probing questions : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Movie Review
  • Reena Virk’s murder in BC, and the probing questions

Reena Virk’s murder in BC, and the probing questions

Reena Virk’s murder in BC, and the probing questions

The series elevates the case from being a region-specific hate crime to something universal.



Parbina Rashid

A bunch of ‘disposable’ girls from Seven Oaks group home, a journalist looking for material for her book, and a police officer battling her own past — all connected through a murder.

‘Under The Bridge’ is an eight-part crime series based on the late Rebecca Godfrey’s true-crime novel of the same name, with three episodes currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar, which will be followed by one every week.

Set in Victoria, British Columbia (Canada), it focuses on 14-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta), the rebellious daughter of strict but loving parents Suman (Archie Panjabi) and Manjit (Ezra Faroque Khan), who leaves the dinner table in a huff on November 14, 1997, to meet her friends. She never returns.

Before her body is recovered from a waterway, we meet the members of the ‘Crip Mafia Cartel’ — Josephine Bell (Chloe Guidry), Dusty (Aiyana Goodfellow) and Kelly (Izzy G). The gang is the brainchild of Jo, a die-hard fan of gangster John Gotti. Vicious and vulnerable at the same time, she has a major influence on Reena.

When Reena commits the blunder of telling Jo’s friends that she has AIDS, Jo goes into an attack mode and what follows is kicking and punching of the hapless girl under the bridge by six girls and Warren Glowatski (Javon Walton), who joins in “just for the kick of it”. Jo later brags in front of Rebecca Godfrey (Riley Keough) how she marked Reena’s forehead with a burning cigarette. Rebecca, a native of Saanich, is back from New York to write a book about the troubled Victoria girls who the cops cruelly call ‘Bic girls’, after the disposable lighters.

But then, all cops are not insensitive. There’s indigenous Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone), the investigative officer and once a ‘Bic girl’ herself, who knows how it is to be an outsider in a white society. Her complicated history with Rebecca, which trickles in slowly, is another highlight.

The makers take some creative liberty to present the case. Here, the author becomes one of the characters. But we are not complaining. Keough, the grandchild of Elvis Presley, who has wowed us with her roles in ‘American Honey’ and her Emmy-nominated title role in ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’, is in perfect sync with the formidable Gladstone (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’). Their presence throughout is subtle and reassuring, never taking away the focus from the central character. Pitted against two powerhouse performers, Vritika, too, holds her ground. Her confrontations with her family, her angst, touch the right chord.

Series creator Quinn Shepherd’s sensitive writing is backed by good performances, both by the veterans, including Archie Panjabi and Ezra Faroque Khan, and the youngsters. The teens light up the screen every time they appear. The background score, which is from the ’90s hip-hop scene, complements the mood.

‘Under The Bridge’, by digging deep into the psychological roots of the teenagers, the religious and cultural rigidity of the Virk family, which is in direct confrontation with Reena’s rebelliousness, the insider-outsider equation, elevates Reena’s murder case from being just another region-specific hate crime to something universal. By putting a human face on inhuman behaviour, Shephard compels us to examine a system where we often fail each other, and sometimes even ourselves. And that transforms this ‘whodunnit’ to a ‘whydunnit’.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

2
Delhi

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

3
Delhi

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

4
Delhi

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

5
Delhi

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

6
Trending

170 bison could offset carbon dioxide equal to 2 million cars

7
India

Cuba economic crisis—India extending all help, US needs to ‘loosen noose’

8
Punjab

In Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

9
Delhi

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

10
Delhi

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Northeast Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

8 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Haryans’a Nuh

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...

Indian students in Kyrgyzstan asked to stay indoors after mob attacks on Pakistani students in hostel

Indian students in Kyrgyzstan asked to stay indoors after mob attacks on Pakistani students in hostel

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

The impact of the collision was so intense that police had t...

Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh returns home after 25 days, ‘had embarked on a spiritual quest’

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

Father Harjit Sngh says happy Gurucharan is back, he spent t...


Cities

View All

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

Election symbols allotted to aspirants in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

Protest over police inaction in advocate assault case

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Residents of three villages in Morni left high and dry

15 yrs on, High Court decides contempt petition, holds Chandigarh officials guilty

Missing panch of Zirakpur village found dead

3 fraudsters held with Rs 2.96 crore

Maliwal: AAP tampering with CCTV footage to save Bibhav

Maliwal: AAP tampering with CCTV footage to save Bibhav

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

Maliwal ‘illegally’ entered Kejriwal house: CM’s aide

BJP Mahila Morcha protests outside CM’s house over ‘assault on Maliwal’

Incident exposes AAP’s criminal character: BJP

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP

Post controversies, Charanjit Singh Channi ensures higher presence of women in rallies

‘Will ensure end to drugs, illegal betting’: Charanjit Singh Channi

At Charanjit Singh Channi’s Jalandhar abode, the early bird aims for votes

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

BJP anti-farmer, AAP proved no less: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches