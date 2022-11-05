Satram Ramani’s Double XL deals with a weighty issue; unfortunately, the execution doesn’t match up to its sincere intent

Mona

Moti is a standard character or say prop in Hindi cinema. Double XL brings it to the fore and explores a story that goes beyond marriage rejections, and how being too ‘healthy’ affects life — personal and professional. The film opens with ladkewale coming to see Rajshri (Huma Qureshi). Much to Rajshri’s relief and dismay, the prospective groom Ratan (Digvijay Pratap) rejects her on account of being ‘healthy’.

A sports enthusiast, she aims at being an anchor. As Rajshri’s dream shatters post an interview at Delhi, she ends up sharing her story with Saira Khanna (Sonakshi Sinha), who, having broken up with a cheating boyfriend, is looking for a video director for her fashion shoot.

Saira and Rajshri leave their respective hometowns, Meerut and Delhi, and go to London to explore their dreams. The story by Mudassar Aziz dares to part away from the regular filmy plot, but ends up being a series of happy coincidences as if the universe is coming together to get these two passionate women all they want. Srikanth (Mahat Raghvendra) as camera person, and Zorawar (Zaheer Iqbal)) as line producer in London take the story forward.

Kudos to Sonakshi and Huma for having gained considerable weight that gives their characters a realistic touch. However, it reflects little in their portrayal, blame it on weak writing. Two melodious numbers—Ki Jana and Tumse Mila Doon—are refreshing, as is the Tamilian touch to the music.

The cameos by Shikhar Dhawan, Kapil Dev and Jimmy Shergill, though essential to the plot, ends up being a passable affair.

Double XL deals with a weighty issue, but the execution doesn’t match up to the sincere intent!