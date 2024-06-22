 Searching for love in the love story : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Searching for love in the love story

Searching for love in the love story

The narrative swerves in the all-too-expected direction.



Nonika Singh

It promises to be an atypical love story, a lighthearted look at Gen Z and their love conflicts. Alas, this spiritual sequel to Shahid Kapoor’s debut film ‘Ishq Vishk’ ends up being neither. A film within a film… we perk up at the thought of a writer gaining so much prominence. As we meet the young screenwriter Raghav (Rohit Saraf of ‘Mismatched’ fame), who is told, ‘tumhari kahani mein freshness hai’, we await the same. For a while, we are led down the garden path where we hope to pluck some fresh blooms of love and romance. Only, as he is stuck writing the climax, the film, too, gets caught in writers’ blocks, what with so many writers on board.

Back to the film Raghav is writing; well, to finish his Bollywood story, he says we have to go back to the start. And we move to idyllic Dehradun, an ideal place for ishqwala love. But, hold on, haven’t we been told that this is not a happily-ever-after or on familiar lines? Only, the moment we set eyes on these three BFFs, two boys and a girl, we know the triangulate path the movie will take. After all, n number of movies before this have conveyed how such friendships read: status complicated. Yes, to begin with, it is crystal clear that Sahir (Jibraan Khan) and Sanya (Pashmina Roshan) are a couple. There is a fourth angle, too, environment crusader Ria (Naila Grrewal), Raghav’s girlfriend. But isn’t that rebound in the title a clear giveaway? ‘Clarity ka raasta confusion se guzarta hai…’ we too arrive at the familiar, via breakups, ‘chill-trip’ Raghav and Sanya take and some parent traps.

Told in first person by Raghav, the story he is writing expectedly is personal too. Only, he allows us a peep into his besties’ (Sanya and Sahir) life as well. They break up and sort out with cute little gestures which are supposedly our pointers into how the young approach love. Little lessons are learnt anyway, even though the young film is also padded with some heavy-duty family concerns. Sanya is dealing with the divorce of her parents and lives with her single mom. When will Bollywood move away from the so-called progressive thought? Drinking by women is a ‘cool’ deal. Daddy issues are affecting Sahir, too, who has a stern father who wants him to join the Army. The same old grouse of how parents force their children to fulfill their aspirations surfaces. Sanya, of course, ends up doing what the absent daddy prescribed: play golf.

Raghav’s boss (Kusha Kapila) tells him that Sanya is the most interesting character in his story, people will feel for her. But sorry, we feel otherwise. Not that Pashmina Roshan, who happens to be Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, is outright bad in her portrayal of Sanya, but she has a long way to go. Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal hold out, even though their screen time, particularly Naila’s (seen in ‘Maamala Legal Hai’), is limited. But, we watch the film mainly for a finely calibrated and earnest performance by Rohit Saraf. He steers the film for the longest time until the narrative swerves in the all-too-expected direction.

He gets some clever lines, too; mark the reference to the iconic love word ‘palat’. Of course, the real pithy dialogues are reserved for fine actor Sheeba Chaddha. In a bit part, she decodes why Raghav’s parents are continually playing games: ‘Is the person we love today the same as the one we fell in love with?’Her presence adds gravitas.

We get it, a prem kahani is not meant to be a serious affair but fun and frolic, especially when it belongs to the truly young. Only, we keep waiting for the frothy and peppy feeling to take over. Sadly, the film does not seduce us enough to even momentarily feel the love in the air. Kusha rebukes Raghav, ‘Is kahani mein love story kahan hai?’ We don’t say the same, but clocking less than two hours, what could have been a memorable take on friendship and love just skims the surface. At best a teaser, it misses the intoxicating big picture which love, even rebound ishq, is meant to suffuse us with.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

2
World

Watch: Putin takes Kim Jong Un on drive in Limousine, later gifts him car; North Korean leader gives him pair of dogs

3
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

4
Punjab

23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls

5
India

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

6
Delhi

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

7
Haryana

Election Commission to update voters’ list in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra

8
Jalandhar

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

9
India

When a speech translation led to war of words between Nehru, Harivansh Rai Bachchan

10
Entertainment

Actor Pavithra Gowda had beaten up Renukaswamy with slippers, police say in remand note

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...

Government trying to do 'damage control': Congress on implementation of law to curb exam irregularities

Government trying to do 'damage control': Congress on implementation of law to curb exam irregularities

Jairam Ramesh says 'the Bill received the President's assent...

SC yet again refuses to defer NEET counselling

Supreme Court yet again refuses to defer NEET counselling

10-yr jail, Rs 1 cr fine: Paper leak law notified

Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment

Mann not to lead AAP campaign in Jalandhar

23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls

Will be run under RS MP Pathak’s supervision


Cities

View All

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Galliara around Golden Temple suffers from lack of timely maintenance, repairs

Work on restaurant-on-wheels underway at Amritsar railway station

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Chandigarh Congress protests NEET irregularities

Chandigarh MC notice to religious places: AAP, Congress playing with sentiments, says BJP

Mohali: Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

2 teenagers dead in northwest Delhi brawl

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Atishi begins indefinite fast over water crisis in Capital

Sunita: ED treating Kejriwal as ‘most wanted terrorist’

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh