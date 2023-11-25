 Simply putt, engaging golf drama : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Simply putt, engaging golf drama

Simply putt, engaging golf drama

‘Slum Golf’ is high on performances.



Parbina Rashid

‘Slum golf is an oxymoron,’ points out boarding-school educated Gaurav to his caddie Pawan Nagre. Pawan, a school dropout, has no clue what oxymoron means. But even if he did, it would not deter him from pursuing his dream — to become a pro golfer. His dream is fuelled by hunger; the hunger to get out of Bharat Nagar, a slum area in Mumbai, and lead a respectable life.

Sujay Sunil Dahake-directorial ‘Slum Golf’ belongs to the ‘rags to riches’ genre that celebrates one’s dream, resilience and determination to succeed. What makes the series compelling is its execution. Despite the absence of star power (unlike Ranveer Singh in ‘Gully Boy’ or Varun Dhawan in ‘ABCD 2’), it holds our attention from the beginning till the end.

Pawan Nagre (Mayur More) takes us along his journey that begins with a young Pawan (Anurag Koyande) stealing golf balls from the prestigious Bombay Royal Golf Club, to improvising an iron rod into a club and hitting plastic balls, to starting the Slum Golf tournament, to caddying amateur golfer Gaurav (Arjan Aujla), and to ultimately becoming a pro golfer.

This eight-episode series brings two contrasting worlds closer. The posh golf club with sprawling greens versus the congested lanes of Bharat Nagar. The hardships in Pawan’s life versus the lavish lifestyles of the members of the club. The one-room shanty where Pawan lives with his parents and sister versus the picture-perfect bungalow of Gaurav.

There are similarities too. If Pawan is battling sarcasm from his father day in and day out for playing marbles (what is golf but the elite way of playing marbles!) and rebuked for not taking up some serious games like cricket or football, Gaurav too has a strained relationship with his father (Sumeet Sachdev) to deal with.

But amidst the poverty, discrimination and fight for survival germinate endearing stories of love and friendships. Friendships of Pawan, Shahrukh (Satyam Sharma) and Chandan (Bhoomika Meena), and a very unlikely one between Pawan and Gaurav. There are romantic tracks, too, between Pawan and Aarushi (Vallari Viraj), which ends up in a break-up and also between Chandan and Dinesh (Shivraj Waichal), another caddie from Bharat Nagar who dies in an accident. However, the relation dynamics between Pawan and his coach Gautam Rane (Sharad Kelkar) stand out in this emotional sphere.

Rane represents the middle class in these two contrasting worlds of ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’. His attitude makes him unusually harsh with his protégé and adds layers to the narrative.

‘Slum Golf’ is high on good performances. More is great as the gifted golfer with his burning desire to make a mark in his chosen field, but torn between his dreams and reality. His body language and demeanour are spot-on. Kelkar as someone who has his own demons to fight is admirable. Aujla, trying to win his father’s affection by becoming a better golfer, is endearing. He adds softness to the harsh realities and competitiveness on which the series dwells on.

Another character who goes almost unnoticed but whose songs heighten the emotional moments is Aditya A. The singer performs his songs as himself in the series and captures the essence of the situations perfectly. What the makers, however, went overboard with is the sequence of the slum eviction drive that pushes Pawan’s family on to the street along with others. The situation seems a little imposed and the solution seems all too cosy. Apart from stretching the narrative, it does nothing to the story.

But there are enough highs in the golf course to make up for it — an inter-state caddie tournament, the qualifier tournament for amateur golfers to become pros, and of course the Slum Golf tournament. The competitiveness is palpable as it should be in any sports drama, but it’s not devoid of human emotions.

When Pawan loses a game to a youngster minutes before the most important match of his life, he says, “He won, and I learnt.” And that’s where Sujay Sunil Dahake makes a perfect putt!


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

2
Punjab

4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa

3
India

Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

4
Diaspora

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

5
Diaspora

World Hindu Congress renounces 'Hinduism', embraces terms 'Hindutva', 'Hindu Dharma'

6
India

Maker of 'Nagin' and 'Jaani Dushman', producer-director Rajkumar Kohli dies

7
India

China pneumonia cases: Indian doctors call for raising surveillance, hygiene measures

8
Trending

'Nupur Sharma is a hero': Anti-Islam Dutch leader, on his way to becoming PM, had once defended BJP leader

9
Trending

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra seek blessings at Golden Temple ahead of 'Sam Bahadur' release

10
Business

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court takes exception to allegations against expert panel member appointed judge

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje's 'puja' before polling, Gehlot to vote at 9.30 am

Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot do 'puja' before polling

People turn up at polling booths in large numbers

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered

Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...

Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs

Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs

The arrested include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shak...

No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court

No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court

Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...

Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration

Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration

The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located i...


Cities

View All

5K ltrs lahan seized from district village

5K ltrs lahan seized from district village

Sikh jatha leaves for Pakistan today, visa denial leaves many in tears

Two girls rescued from Dubai allege sexual exploitation

BKU (Sidhupur) holds protest over land compensation at Manawala

6 hurt in Tarn Taran accident

Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Bathinda admn holds kabaddi contest to wean youth off drugs

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Rs 1-Cr Extortion case: 3 months on, cop surrenders in court

Mayor opens 9,500-sq ft parking lot at Sector 41

Curriculum takes toll on physiotherapy students

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Temperature falls, AQI in Delhi drops to ‘severe’ category again

Temperature falls, AQI in Delhi drops to ‘severe’ category again

SC extends Jain’s interim bail in PMLA case till December 4

Suggest 3 names for appointing Delhi Chief Secretary, Supreme Court tells Centre

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert

Afghanistan embassy in Delhi shuts, cites 'lack of support' from India

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr district sees rise in dengue cases, count 468

In Hoshiarpur district, 534 houses inspected

Hoshiarpur lawyers’ chambers in bad shape; court orders FIR against contractor, supervisor

Stop illegal mining in Sutlej, Nawanshahr DC tells officials

3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

2 youths nabbed for killing 19-yr-old

Wheat cultivated in over 2.45L hectares, 3-year high

Man held for bid to rape minor

Trio rob factory owner of Rs 40K, silver jewellery

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert

Meeting to implement School Bag Policy 2020

Four-day inter-zonal youth and folk fest ends

Sanskrit edu centre inaugurated