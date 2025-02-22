Some mindless fun you can easily shun

A grieving Ankur Chadha (Arjun Kapoor) is haunted by the memories of his rocky marriage to Prabhleen Dhillon (Bhumi Pednekar) and the bitter divorce. When his friend Bunty’s bachelor party is not able to lift his mood, he heads to Rishikesh to seal a property deal. What follows is a madcap drama as he pursues his college crush, Antara Khanna (Rakul Preet Singh), and Prabhleen makes her re-entry with a temporary memory loss.

The film begins on a cringe comedy note. A bouncer, described as Jhajjar ka Wolverine, confuses Madonna with Maradona and the fathers join their sons for the bachelor party; it’s all chaos, subdued only by the reason why the college sweethearts Prabhleen and Arjun called it quits.

Soon after the interval, it leads to a crazy melodrama.

Mudassar Aziz, who has ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’ to his credit, has written and directed this romantic comedy that weighs heavily on Bollywood tropes.

On a positive note, it’s rather pleasant to see Delhi and Rishikesh, and activities right from hang-gliding, river-rafting to a comedy club outing turn into aspirational realities. But, lo and behold, soon the scene moves to Scotland as Antara must show Amritsar girl Prabhleen her place.

The famous-infamous ‘palat’ moment; over-the-top proposal, twice; dumb charades at the wedding function and an elaborate sangeet; it’s a fairly regular and fun outing.

Arjun Kapoor, somehow, fits the mould of a bit misguided and wronged husband. He plays this rash but good-at-heart Ankur Chadha well. Bhumi Pednekar has established her mettle as an actress for a while and even in this film looks pretty, and acts fair. Rakul Preet Singh gives her stiff competition in both departments — woman to woman, making the otherwise raffish comedy a tad better. It’s refreshing to see Shakti Kapoor and Tiku Talsania come back on screen, even if briefly.

Harsh Gujral, in best friend Rehan Qureshi’s role, is endearing and gets some hilarious dialogues. Dino Morea is back as well, but in a brother’s role this time. Aditya Seal looks dapper.

The production quality is high — one enjoys the lovely visuals of India and Scotland. Dialogues are crass but can make some cine-goers laugh out loud. Songs ‘Ikk Vaari’, ‘Sawariya Ji’ and ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ are peppy. The film at times lends hints of ‘Ki & Ka’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’.

On the downside, the film trivialises the serious issue of non-compatibility in modern couples. It’s worth a watch if you want to indulge in some cringe comedy and old-school Bollywood masala entertainer.