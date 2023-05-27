 Stale tale in dreary packing : The Tribune India

Stale tale in dreary packing

Stale tale in dreary packing

Chemistry between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma lacks ‘magic’.



Sheetal

A hero and a heroine, both against the institution of marriage. One is running away from it, and the other is committed to never wed. Thus starts this comedy of errors with a weak script and predictable characters.

A girl smoking beedi, a cool dadi, a boring fiancé, an elopement, a kidnapping… the scenes evoke a strong sense of deja vu, and not without a reason. These have played out on Indian cine screens a thousand times. However, the film is not entirely lost, thanks to its talented actors Nawazuddin, Zarina and Sanjay, who offer some hilarious moments with their comic timing.

The makers have tried to experiment with the casting, and some of it works too. Just like the women-dominated khandaan of Jogi (played by Nawaz); we bet you will love this family.

True to his image, Nawaz embodies his character of Jogi, a matchmaker, well. Despite the fact that he has worked in similar films (‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’), he is able to bring freshness to his role. What doesn’t work is the repetitiveness of dialogues such as ‘Jogi ka jugaad kabhi fail nahi ho sakta’ to scenes where he screams every time to make the women in his house stop shouting.

Still, Nawaz’s homework shows, unlike that of Neha, who plays Dimple. What goes against her is that she doesn’t get much to add to her rebellious girl role, a la Kangana Ranaut in ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, forever etched in the audience’s mind.

The chemistry between the two actors lacks ‘magic’. Director Kushan Nandy could reason it to be intentional. Jogi was perhaps designed to find Dimple as a befitting missing piece in his family’s puzzle, but the fact that it took him 121 minutes to accept Neha as his partner is a bit too much to digest.

The film is a tad too lengthy, with music only adding to it; not even a single song clicks. The makers haven’t even tried to tie up the loose ends. What then could make one sit through it? Well, some scenes. Like the one where an otherwise cool mother, played by Zarina, slaps Nawaz to pass off as an angry Mother India in front of others. Also watch out for Jogi’s scenes with his family — the chemistry is nostalgic, interesting and funny too. Lallu, portrayed by Mahaakshay aka Mimoh Chakraborty, adds a dash of innocent fun and laughter.

Sanjay Mishra is a gem, like always. Had he not been in the film in the second half, the audience walking out wouldn’t have surprised.

A one-time watch, but go at your own risk.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kangana Ranaut reacts to post showing girl in shorts at Baijnath temple, netizens flood her with the actor's photos in western clothes

2
Nation

Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

3
Diaspora

Sikh man in Australia fined $57,000 for underpaying Indian student

4
Diaspora

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets commemorative Blue Plaque

5
Nation

'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

6
Punjab

Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

7
Nation

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking direction for inauguration of new Parliament building by President

8
Trending

After his expensive mobile falls into reservoir, Chhattisgarh officer drains out 41 lakh litres of water to retrieve it

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

10
Nation

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

Don't Miss

View All
Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected
Haryana

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Top News

Karnataka cabinet expansion: 24 legislators to take oath as ministers today

24 legislators to take oath as Karnataka ministers today

The Karnataka government can have 34 ministers

China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

NATO Plus, currently NATO Plus 5, is a security arrangement ...

Rain with gusty winds lash Delhi-NCR; flights affected

Rain with gusty winds lash Delhi-NCR; flights affected

Leh: Hundreds of tourists stranded due to heavy snow from Changla Axis

Leh: Hundreds of tourists stranded at Changla Top following heavy snow

Several vehicles, including taxis and private cars, especial...

Woman Naxalite, BSF jawan injured in Chhattisgarh encounter

Woman Naxalite, BSF jawan injured in Chhattisgarh encounter

The personnel belonging to BSF's 178th battalion and Kanker ...


Cities

View All

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

5 make it to merit list in Tarn Taran

Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

Kuldeep Dhaliwal meets Foreign Secretary over release of two Ajnala youths

Amritsar man duped of Rs 12 lakh; police book fake travel agent

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

‘0001’ goes for Rs 21.22 lakh at RLA e-auction in Chandigarh

Chandigarh imposes ban on hookah bars with stiff punishment for offenders

Nine heritage items from Chandigarh fetch Rs 1.17 crore in US

Day 1: Pupils show keen interest in BTech, paramedical courses

Rain with gusty winds lash Delhi-NCR; flights affected

Rain with gusty winds lash Delhi-NCR; flights affected

80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

Bus driver thrashed by street vendors

Woman ends life in Noida

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

Truck driver murdered, half-burnt body found at village near Goraya

Burglars strike at NRI’s house

Students stage protest, allege harassment by colleges over fee

AI in waste management

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Woman, 2 daughters jump into canal; six-yr-old feared drowned

Man nabbed for using fake stamps of MLAs, officials to make documents

Woman among two held with heroin

DSP’s gunman dies as weapon goes off

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

5 girls from Fatehgarh Sahib make it to merit list

RSETIs positively influencing mindset of rural youth: ADC

Residents protest non-disposal of sullage

Placement camp on May 30