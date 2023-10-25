Stellar act by Richard Mofe-Damijo, sharp dialogues and slick action make Nollywood outing ‘The Black Book’ trend on global charts

Mona

Silence is the enemy… runs the theme for Editi Effiong’s debut directorial film The Black Book. This Nollywood (prolific Nigerian cinema industry) outing, which Editi calls his ‘love letter to his country’, has at its core a father-son story. Detailed scripting, catchy dialogues, superb performances and a story with a heart make this drug syndicate thriller standout amongst the numerous similar projects on OTT.

The film opens in Lagos, where Professor Craig’s (Bimbo Akintola) husband and infant daughter are kidnapped. The scene moves to a home where Paul Edima (Richard Mofe-Damijo) and son Damilola Edima (Olumide Oworu) are seen engaged in a friendly banter, with Paul advising his son to take spirituality more seriously. As this young advertising professional decides to make his dad, a deacon at Church, happy by going to his lecture later that day, he’s intercepted and killed in cold blood. Authorities name him as the mastermind behind Craig family kidnapping case. Thereon begins the journey of Paul to clear his son’s name of the blame and claim his body for burial.

The premise is familiar; Rajinikanth’s recent release Jailer too is on the similar lines. However, what makes The Black Book an intriguing watch is the setting. Those under the impression of Lagos being a modern city are introduced to its underbelly — a seat of drug syndicate’s operations, where corruption mars all sectors.

Richard Mofe-Damijo (popularly called RMD) is an incredible lead for this crime thriller. Playing a devout man with a dark past, the 62-year-old reportedly trained for 13 months to come across as convincing in his action scenes. Almost invincible, this father, who had left the bad world, isn’t ready to let go till he achieves his goal. RMD is stellar in his act, whether it’s the scene where he cries inconsolably, seeing his young son’s body, brutally murdered just because he resembled one of the kidnappers (being black and tall with dreadlocks). Or, being face-to-face with General Issa (Alex Usifo), challenging his former master. Ade Laoye as Vic Kalu, a fearless journalist, plays her part convincingly. Shaffy Bello, as the woman ruling men’s world, shines in the land of gangsters. In fact, women characters here are competent and fierce, whichever side of law — right or wrong — they are on. Ireti Doyle is another one on the list, as the commissioner who can’t be bought. While some situations do look contrived, one is ready to overlook them for greater good.

‘The past must die to truly serve the future,’ says Paul, and this film, despite being set in the deep-seated corrupt Nigerian society, shows a hopeful exit. Editi Effiong, who has written, directed and produced the film, says, ‘Art must reflect society, and if the cards are played right, art can influence society.’ We sure want to hold on to that hopeful thread!

Going by global ratings, Editi proudly proclaims, ‘The Black Book is a film by Black people, Black actors, Black producers, Black money 100 per cent, and it’s gone ahead to become a global blockbuster.’

If thrillers are your genre, this one is totally worth your time!