 The Burial, a film on Amazon Prime Video, falls in the bracket of feel-good movies that dig deep to unearth unsavoury truths rather engagingly : The Tribune India

  • Movie Review
  • The Burial, a film on Amazon Prime Video, falls in the bracket of feel-good movies that dig deep to unearth unsavoury truths rather engagingly
Net, flicks & more

The Burial, a film on Amazon Prime Video, falls in the bracket of feel-good movies that dig deep to unearth unsavoury truths rather engagingly

The Burial, a film on Amazon Prime Video, falls in the bracket of feel-good movies that dig deep to unearth unsavoury truths rather engagingly


Nonika Singh

The opening scene is dramatic enough, set in a black Church where Jamie Foxx delivers an impassioned speech… The relevance of the first scene is lost for a moment, as the drama shifts to a courtroom. It unveils much later in the screenplay written by Doug Wright and the director, Maggie Betts. With an actor of colour, Jamie Foxx, as the lead, you believe it’s yet another story of racial discrimination. Sure enough racial prejudices run as an undercurrent all through and Betts, an African-American herself, makes a solid point.

But The Burial is essentially an engaging courtroom drama where the David versus Golaith, the underdog versus a giant corporation plays out with élan. Willie E. Gary (Jamie Foxx) is a flamboyant lawyer who lives life king-size and has a private jet, which he calls Wings of Justice. His track record is enviable, as he has not lost a case in 12 years.

Interestingly, until Jeremiah O’Keefe aka Jerry (Tommy Lee Jones) approaches him, he has never had a white client either. Money makes him go and though he is not easily convinced to fight Jerry’s case, he comes on board as he is made to see megabucks of multi-billion dollar Loewen Group. A few missteps and Jerry is not only forced to replace him as lead attorney, but also drop the case. But, Gary stays on for fair play and to ensure a fair deal for his client.

Inspired by true events, a New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr, the film has all it takes; from dramatic flourish to biting legal sparring, from case preps to courtroom battles. The two opposing lawyers, both men of colour, are literally living the American dream.

Jurnee Smollett, as Mame Downes, the defense attorney, is as much an epitome of how far you can come up, never mind your racial background. But does that change the reality for poor and vulnerable community?

The plot nudges us to look in that direction. The deal which Loewen group brokers with National Baptist Convention, which enabled him to buy NBC’s graveyards and use church workers as salespersons is a case in point. There is a bit which talks about the history of Black American people. As the lines go, “It’s like taking one man’s legacy, putting it on top of another, till one day it gets buried down so deep, can’t no one ever find it anymore.” But, the narrative never becomes too preachy or weepy.

Funeral services are big in America and there are sharks trying to exploit people in their hours of grief. Yes, Jerry too is a funeral service provider and the fight is about how big fish swallows the smaller one. To make a film on something as dour as breach of contract is a tall order. Why even Gary says — ‘with our arguments we are putting the jury to sleep’. But not even a single moment in the film is yawn-inducing. Much credit goes to Foxx for keeping us invested. He galvanises the narrative with his ‘over the top’ and charming persona, who orders champagne for his adversaries, tries to woo the jury with his wisecracks and even dares to put his client Jerry in the witness box.

When he manages to stump Ray Loewen (suitably frazzled Bill Camp), it reminds you of Few Good Men. Only the cross-examination scenes, especially the way Gary underlines the company’s astronomical profit figure are truly delectable. Tommy Lee Jones’ restraint is a perfect foil to Foxx’s histrionics. The dimpled beauty, Jurnee Smollett plays the tough and bright adversary, and fights Gary with as much dramatic and passionate fervour. Yes, indeed, race can influence court decisions, a reason why both parties go in for Black lawyers. Mamoudou Athie as Hal Dockins, an upcoming lawyer, understands this dynamics and is the one who influences Jerry to hire Gary in the first place.

Ultimately what clinches the deal is evidence, the truth, testimonies and the dismal reality of greedy big corporates, which certainly includes bias and exploitation. Feeling good… hums Jerry when he declines the massive settlement offer and the film certainly falls in the bracket of feel-good movies. But, this is no hollow or superficial entertainment. To see the multibillion dollar death care industry owned by Loewen exposed and made to pay through its nose is both illuminating and heartening. And as an Indian viewer a grim reminder as well a wistful wish; if only this could come true for India too, where defaulting corporates often go scot-free. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, The Burial actually digs deep to unearth unsavoury truths rather engagingly.  

#Amazon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

'Last warning, if you don't …': Sikh mayor in New Jersey got letters threatening to kill him, family

2
World Cup 2023

'Who asked Rizwan to perform 'namaz' on ground and why Pak journalist should comment against Hindus': Pakistan ex-cricketer takes a potshot at PCB

3
India

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

4
Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

5
Trending

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's sister dies

6
India

4% dearness allowance, MSP hike in 6 rabi crops cleared by Cabinet

7
Punjab

Supreme Court collegium recommends names of 5 advocates for appointment as judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Diaspora

British Sikh woman ex-cop sentenced for slapping 12-year-old schoolboy

9
Entertainment

Zeenat Aman on her eloping, borrowed jewellery and dresses, tells youngsters to 'not break their bank' on pressure to spend on clothes

10
World

UNSC fails to adopt resolution on Israel-Palestine conflict after veto by US

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims

Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims

As supplies run out, many families in Gaza have cut down to ...

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

A bullet hit her in the temple leaving her dead on the spot

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife commits suicide in Rajasthan

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

Officials say the couple had fought on the phone before the ...

Sikh boy who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

Says 'I am shaken and angered by this attack, no one should ...

US police release video of fatal shooting of Black man in Georgia

US police release video of fatal shooting of Black man in Georgia

Leonard Allan Cure, 53, died on Monday after a Camden County...


Cities

View All

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League in Amritsar

Ward watch: Garbage heaps, broken streets, low water pressure rile residents

Uttar Pradesh resident nabbed by BSF while trying to cross over to Pakistan

Bikram Majithia flays CM Mann for holding political event at Golden Temple plaza

SGPC resents CM's approach to civic issues around Golden Temple

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

No end to Punjab's paddy pangs amid millers' stir, 67% of crop yet to be lifted

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Finally, Chandigarh revises Electric Vehicle Policy

Opposition, Mayor protest against Chandigarh Admn for stopping non-electric vehicles' registration, BJP councillors stay away

Now, civic body to deal with monkey menace

Teams crack down on unauthorised vendors

MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Delhi govt to launch campaign against industrial pollution

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Jalandhar: Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Fugitive in murder case in police net

3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

Admn to issue 17 licences for sale of firecrackers in Kapurthala

Sound system ‘set on fire’ at Dasehra Ground

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

I-T raids continue on Trident, Bectors Food groups in Ludhiana

Commuters violate speed limit norms on new elevated highway

Shop gutted in fire

2 Ludhiana MC staff suspended for accepting bribe

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Wrong marking row: Punjabi varsity completes re-evaluation of papers

After shelling out Rs 100 crore for maintenance, PDA out of funds

1 held with 2.6-kg opium

Non-functional street lights irk commuters