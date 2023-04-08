Sheetal

The five-episodic part one of the series leaves you wanting for more as this period drama on Indian cinema doesn’t lack any of the elements of navrasa. The struggle to make a film called Sunghursh is real. The idea of how casting was the big game changer in the industry forms the core of the plot.

The fictional story with politics, drama, emotions, and a murder keeps you hooked to the screen from the word go. The conflict between talent and hard-work, rich and poor, passion and business is intrinsically woven into the story.

Aparshakti Khurana has effectively portrayed the shades of grey whereas Ram Kapoor impresses with his money-minding Khatri character that evokes some laughter. Nandish Singh Sandhu although has less screen time, he manages to leave an impact as the image of the perfect hero, Madan Kumar—a star that could have been.

As Aparshakti tries to become Madan Kumar from Binod Das (from the 1940-50s era where an actor had to change his name to become a star), he excels in his part. Prasenjit Chaterjee as Roy Talkies owner brings the business and commitment for cinema to the table. Aditi Roy Hydari’s character could have been better etched, but Wamiqa as Niloufer Queeshi shines as she tries her luck in acting after moving from Lucknow to Mumbai. One sure roots for her character as also for Jay Khanna, played by Sidhant Gupta.

Jubilee celebrates the art of making movies. The scene where Prasenjit and Aparshakti attempt to introduce a new camera technology that could move with the performing actors reminds us of all too familiar scenes of actors moving around trees in song and dance sequences. Director Vikramaditya Motwane has left no stone unturned in delivering this meta theatre series where there’s a film set inside a set. The period and artiste’s impression from the era are detailed. The USSR propaganda angle looks a little far-fetched.

Most importantly, while watching the 2023 series we are effectively transported to the black-and-white golden era of Indian cinema, and it’s not something to be missed. This cinematic journey is definitely worth your time.