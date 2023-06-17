 The good guys, bad guys & many whys : The Tribune India

The good guys, bad guys & many whys

The good guys, bad guys & many whys

Gerard Butler (L) with Navid Negahban, who plays the role of Mo.



Parbina Rashid

Sermon number 1: Ali Fazal’s character Kahil, a Pakistani assassin, lectures a group of Taliban on how their penchant for taking selfies with beheaded bodies, and stopping little girls from going to school have given them bad publicity.

Sermon number 2: Kahil (again!), while on a hot pursuit of his target, tells a young boy, who turns out to be a staunch Taliban supporter, to read the Quran himself rather than believing the Taliban’s interpretation.

Sermon 3: CIA operative agent Tom Harris (Gerard Butler) tells his translator Mo, short for Mohammad, how ‘they’ (presumably he speaks for the West) meddle in other countries’ internal affairs, tell their people how to live their life, what to believe in, what culture to follow and never even stop to thank people like Mo...

All these sermons come amid blazing guns and choppers whizzing past, spraying bullets, and bombs going off sporadically as Tom and Mo run against time to catch a US flight out of the country with the Taliban, an Iranian hound, motorcycle-borne Kahil and a Tajik militia group hot on their trail. Well, how is it for an actioner?

The movie opens with Tom, a freelance agent contracted by the CIA, working undercover as a Swiss telecom company operator, who has sabotaged an Iranian nuclear power plant. So far, so good! Though the sabotage scene is not something applause-worthy, it holds promise when his handler Roman (Travis Fimmel) asks Tom to take a second assignment in Herat, Afghanistan. A new Afghanistan but which, to borrow Tom’s expression, is ‘same as the old one’.

It does not need much convincing from Roman for Tom to go to Herat and miss his flight to London to attend his daughter’s convocation despite his wife (soon going to be his ex-wife) warning him repeatedly to be on that scheduled flight. In fact, we don’t even come to know why he says ‘Yes’ to Roman except that he is offered enough cash to take care of his ‘daughter’s medical education’. Really?

All hell breaks loose when his cover is blown after Luna, a journalist (Nina Toussaint-White), who is privy to classified information leaked from the Pentagon, is captured by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard in her hotel room.

And then the chase begins. One unimpressive event gives way to the other, one forgettable battle paves way for the next, making us wonder — as too many cooks spoil the broth, do too many villains spoil the plot? It seems so. I, for one, would root for one strong villain for a wholesome thrilling experience.

What did director Ric Roman Waugh intend to convey by making it a potpourri of villainous characters remains an enigma even after the credit rolls! Was Waugh trying to explore the complexities of the Middle-East’s geopolitics with special reference to Taliban’s reign of terror, or was it simply Tom and Mo’s mission to go home? The latter seems more plausible an explanation.

Ali Fazal as Kahil looks dashing and plausible.

And in that case, Waugh could have cut down on the run-time from 120 minutes to 60 minutes, as anyway Butler as Tom looks quite jaded to continue with the run. The two characters that make an impact are Mo, with his emotional connect, and Ali, who looks dashing against the stunning terrain superbly captured by cinematographer MacGregor. They are the only reason I stayed on Tom’s trail from beginning till the end, along with, well, the Taliban, the Iranians, the Pakistanis, ISIS, the Tajik militia group and what not!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

15 die in Canada highway crash as truck hits bus

2
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

3
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

4
Trending

Video: Sunny Deol flaunts his henna-adorned hand at son Karan Deol's mehendi; Dharmendra dances his heart out in typical Punjabi style

5
Haryana

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

6
Diaspora

US eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

7
Delhi

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

8
J & K

Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara

9
Nation

Doctors accused of leaving scissors inside man's body after surgery at Jaipur hospital, patient dies

10
Nation

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat; 1,000 villages without power; trees uprooted, houses damaged

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG

Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG

Supplies hit as tribals block highways I Mob clashes with se...

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves 1,000 Gujarat villages in dark

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves 1,000 Gujarat villages in dark

Nehru memorial now PM museum

Nehru memorial now PM museum

Renaming smacks of pettiness: Cong | Apolitical move, sectio...

Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

23 of 25 state/UT units with outgoing president

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

Replaces Harpreet Singh, who ‘volunteered’ to quit after ove...


Cities

View All

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Pangoora gets another infant; tally of those saved rises to 190

Flood control rooms set up at district, subdivision levels

Sans maintenance, SGTB Nagar parks degenerate into wild growth

Maze of telecom wires on MC infra threatens to turn safety hazard in city

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary released

Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Barjinder S Hamdard sends reply to Vigilance

Barjinder S Hamdard sends reply to Vigilance

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

5-year-old falls to death from 8th floor in Noida

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Deadline nearing, work on revamp of 27 facilities yet to be completed

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara