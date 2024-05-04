The Veil

Disney+Hotstar

The miniseries revolves around two women who must join forces to avert a looming catastrophe, while playing a dangerous game of truth and lies. Their tussle involves operatives from the CIA and French DGSE as they journey from Istanbul to Paris to London. It features Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwan in the lead.

Shaitaan

Netflix

This supernatural thriller with Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in the lead is directed by Vikas Bahl. It revolves around a middle-aged couple whose simple lives take a dark turn when a mysterious man, Vanraj, enters their home and hypnotises their teenage daughter. What ensues next is an epic battle between good and evil.

The Atypical Family

Netflix

As the title suggests, the South Korean drama revolves around the family of Bok Gwi-joo. Each member of the family has some superpowers but modern-day issues like insomnia and smartphone addiction are making them lose their abilities. It features actors Jang Ki-yong, Chun Woo-hee and Goh Doo-shim.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz

JioCinema

Adapted from Heather Morris’ novel ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’, it tells the true story of Lale Sokolov, a Slovakian Jew who finds himself in the brutal confines of the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II. As the camp’s tattooist, he is responsible for marking prisoners with identification numbers.

