Varma on a roll, in cop role

Sheetal

After an impressive performance as a psychopath serial-killer in the highly rated crime drama ‘Dahaad’, actor Vijay Varma has embraced khaki in this web series, but is on the right side of the law. For the unversed, Kaalkoot is the poison that Lord Shiva drank during ‘Samudra Manthan’ (as mentioned in the epics, ‘Mahabharata’ and ‘Vishnu Purana’). The series touches on many societal issues, while also talking about aatm-manthan (introspection), not just for the hero, Ravi Shankar Tripathi, played by Vijay Varma, but also for the viewers.

‘Kaalkoot’, set in Uttar Pradesh, is about a faulty system, deep-rooted patriarchy, homophobic society and misogyny, and revolves around a case of acid attack. Even though many makers in the past have directed dramas on these subjects, the clever writing of creators Arunabh Kumar and Sumit Saxena packs a powerful punch.

Sub-Inspector Ravi Shankar Tripathi feels that he is not cut out for the high-pressure job of a cop and is shown writing his resignation letter in the opening episode. Son of a Hindi teacher and author, his colleagues laugh at his move. In the next two episodes, Varma’s method acting is quite convincing. His body language and expressions are telling of his doubts about the job, his capabilities and sexuality.

As a viewer, you root for Varma not only to find the culprits behind the acid-attack victim, Parul, played by Shweta Tripathi Sharma, but also to defeat the demons he is fighting. Many subtle instances of Ravi’s soft character have been convincingly portrayed by Varma. Be it stopping his vehicle because a woman scolds him on the phone, bathing with warm water, unable to play badminton with his senior, calling his mother aside to register his discontent on a family issue, everything subtly hints at homosexuality, a favourite trope of Indian filmmakers these days. But viewers will have to wait to know more.

Besides Varma, Gopal Datt as SHO Jagdeep Sahay of Thana Sarsi also impresses as a shady, reluctant cop who finds ways to close a case before it opens, even if it means blaming the victim. Other characters include Ravi’s caring yet pestering mother, played by Seema Biswas, and Ravi’s shadow at work, Assistant Constable Sattu Yadav, played by Yashpal Sharma.

In ‘Kaalkoot’, Vijay Varma defies all norms and expected traits of your regular cop. He is unable to get hold of himself after taking a look at the acid attack victim’s wounds, is caring towards his pregnant sister, easily manipulated by his mother and unable to question suspects.

It remains to be seen how Ravi would come to terms with his sexuality, but despite his mannerisms, his feminist stance sends the right message. Especially in a crowd of misogynist co-workers hurling abuses and disrespectful comments, Ravi’s dialogue, “Sharaab ki bottle kya nikal aayi, ladki kharaab ho gayi? Har ladka jo sharaab peeta hai vo balatkaari hota hai kya?” hits home.

The perfect casting, memorable dialogues, apt poetry and background score make it a good watch. The inaugural three episodes give an interesting preview. It remains to be seen though if the rest would be worth the wait. Episodes will be dropped daily.