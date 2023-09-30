 Vax-ing eloquent : The Tribune India

Vax-ing eloquent

Vax-ing eloquent

Nana Patekar in a still from the film.



Mona

After ‘The Kashmir Files’, writer-director Vivek Agnihotri is here with ‘The Vaccine War’ that charts the challenging journey of India’s first indigenous vaccine.

The 161-minute film opens on January 1, 2020. An unprecedented threat looms large. At the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Director-General Prof Balram Bhargava (Nana Patekar) is prepping his team for what could be. Divided into 12 sections, the film brings to light the momentous journey to make Bharat ‘saksham’ and find a way out of the crisis in record time. He relies on his team at ICMR and the National Institute of Virology headed by Dr Priya Abram (Pallavi Joshi).

Right from setting up testing labs to evacuating Indians stuck in Iran, isolating the virus to making the vaccine, the story charts some familiar terrains, others not so. How scientists work day and night and rise above the challenges, both personal and professional, seeps through. Though the film shows no politicians, it represents the government through the cabinet secretary (Anupam Kher), shown to be all-supportive, getting the clearances and backing the scientists.

The first half builds up the dread and doom, the lockdown and the dedication of the frontline workers, including Prof Bhargava’s peon Bahadur. The narrative also highlights their personal lives — Prof Bhargava is a caring father; Dr Nivedita Gupta (Girija Oak Godbole) carries on with the rigorous schedules despite her son showing signs of anxiety. Whether it is a pregnant scientist volunteering to go to Iran or a single mom bringing the baby along because work has to go on — it’s an ode to Indian women scientists too.

Based on the book ‘Going Viral: Making Covaxin’ by former ICMR director Dr Balram Bhargava, it fills one with pride and hope of an India that’s truly independent. In the second half, the narrative shifts to an info war. The foreign lobbies are represented through a journalist, Rohini Singh Dhulia (Raima Sen), who is trying to undermine the achievement of Indian scientists.

There are spectacular performances led by Patekar. Joshi maintains her South Indian accent and her empathetic character through the film. Raima Sen and Nivedita Bhattacharya are impressive. The film shows the government in glowing light, though there is a passing mention of all that could’ve been avoided — elections, Kumbh mela.

It’s a dialogue-driven film that’s shot beautifully. The credit goes to cinematographer Udaysingh Mohite. The sound of ‘fighting for breath’ as the background score fits thematically. ‘Nasadiya Sukta’ by the late composer Vanraj Bhatia gives goosebumps. While we are living in times of toolkits, Agnihotri’s strategy of making one woman the face of the antagonist (like Radhika Menon in ‘The Kashmir Files’) isn’t the best. It turns out to be too simple to allow that willing suspension of disbelief.

As the credits roll and talk of real heroes, the scientists, one is filled with hope. If you can overlook the upcoming elections and treat it just as a film, it leaves one with the inspiration to take the first step — karna hai to karna hai.

#Kashmir

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun for threatening to disrupt Cricket World Cup

2
Jalandhar

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

3
Punjab

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance teams raid various places in search of Manpreet Badal

5
World

Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to building closer ties with India

6
Bathinda

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

7
Chandigarh

Farmers' protest: Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway restored

8
India

Problem is with 'permissive' Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

9
Trending

Pakistani politicians slap, kick each other during live TV debate over Imran Khan

10
India

Assam shocker: 3 men kill minor girl, have sex with her body

Don't Miss

View All
Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

Top News

Have a problem with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists, extremists: S Jaishankar

Have a problem with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists, extremists: S Jaishankar

Blinken asks India to join Canadian investigation

Serious about close ties with India: Justin Trudeau

Serious about close ties with India: Justin Trudeau

Retain 18 years as age of consent, tinkering not advisable: Law panel

Retain 18 years as age of consent, tinkering not advisable: Law panel

58 killed, over 100 injured as two blasts rock Pakistan mosques

58 killed, over 100 injured as two blasts rock Pakistan mosques

Criminal Nexus: Mining mafia thrashes constable, flees with seized dumper in Firozpur Jhirka

Criminal Nexus: Mining mafia thrashes constable, flees with seized dumper in Firozpur Jhirka


Cities

View All

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Immigration racket busted, duped people of Rs 35 crore

Drug Control Officer booked in graft case

DAV College student Palak does city proud

Man held for molesting minor sisters

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi jewellery shop heist solved, two held

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Rush for plastic surgery at India’s first trans-OPD

Four police stations to get new buildings in Gurugram

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Huge quantity of plastic carry bags seized from two factories in Jalandhar

Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies

Eight booked on charge of former sarpanch’s murder

Woman murdered in Kartarpur

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Vendor gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Train services remain hit as farmers’ protest enters Day 2

Three arrested for brutally killing man in Machhiwara

11-yr jail in drug case

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Minister visits Aviation Club

Punjabi varsity students protest, seek release of re-evaluation results

Blood donation drive in college

4 peddlers land in police net