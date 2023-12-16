Victory chronicle that was not to be

Parbina Rashid

The takeaway from the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 for someone like me, who only has a passing interest in sports, was Spanish Football Federation president (now former) Luis Rubiales’ controversial kiss following Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in Sydney. Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the post-match ceremony, triggering outrage. Spain’s brilliant victory was almost forgotten. And so was the unceremonious exit of the US Women’s National Team (USWNT), the two-time defending champions.

So, why would anyone make a series on the losing team? Looking at the direction this two-time Emmy-winner Rebecca Gitlitz’s directorial takes, one can deduce that the initial aim was to chronicle the journey of the potential third-time champions. Why, even during the selection process, they included only those who received an invitation to join the World Cup team.

However, the mood changed after the famous ‘millimeter moment’, when Sweden’s Lina Hurtig scored the penalty kick that ensured Sweden’s victory over the USWNT in the Round of 16 game. It changed the tone of the docu-series. With additional analysis from the talking heads and skilful editing, this four-part series rose above its victory chronicle mould to become a poignant exploration of the unyielding spirit that women footballers embody. It also became a commentary on the ongoing struggle for equal pay in professional sports and equal treatment of players on and off field.

“Pressure is a f****** privilege on this team,” US captain Lindsey Horan says in the beginning, and we see plenty of it — during the gruelling training sessions in America and later in New Zealand and Australia. Coach Andonovski includes in the 23-player roster 14 who have never played in a World Cup before. There are veterans like Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan, as well as 18-year-old rising star Alyssa Thompson and other first-timers like Lynn Williams, Kristie Mewis and Savannah DeMelo. This is a move for which the coach faces criticism, but the docu-series offers no explanation on what went behind it.

This Cup sees USA losing its monopoly and the mushrooming of new players all over the world. The first group match against Vietnam hints at USA’s downfall and the next two games against Netherlands and Portugal consolidate it. But the series is less about the football matches per se. The crucial ones are given just a few moments; strategising and decision-making processes are left unexplored.

The camera captures the camaraderie on and off the field and the vulnerability that stems from the fierce competition. “Every single day you have somebody who is knocking on your door, waiting for you to mess up,” forward Lynn Williams says. Heavy words but the director lets the expression of Lynn convey the enormity of the situation. Had she explored the internal conflicts and disagreements among the players, the series would have been more real.

But these are minor hiccups. Rich with real-time footage and aided by foot-tapping tracks, the emotional bond strikes with the viewers, especially Rapinoe’s swagger, Alex’s balancing act between her commitment to the game and her daughter, Horan’s honest confessions... ‘Under Pressure’ is surely binge-worthy.

