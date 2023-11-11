 War story that exudes warmth : The Tribune India

War story that exudes warmth

War story that exudes warmth

In the backdrop of war, Raja Krishna Menon paints a picture of solid, endearing bonds within family and fauj in ‘Pippa’.



Mona

A slice of disturbing history, a war that India took a decisive part in and the bond of three patriotic siblings… Raja Krishna Menon’s ‘Pippa’, though set in the backdrop of the Battle of Garibpur during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, is essentially a story of endearing human bonds.

The film, with a runtime of 139 minutes, follows the division of Pakistan and its political and social consequences. Operation Searchlight and the ruthless killing of students at Dhaka University make it imperative for India to intervene.

The story is based on 1965 war hero Maj Ram Mehta (Priyanshu Painyuli) and his younger brother, Capt Balram Singh Mehta aka Balli (Ishaan Khatter), who is much in love with the Indian Army’s first amphibian tank, PT-76, which he fondly calls ‘Pippa’ as in ‘desi ghee ka pippa’. Mrs Mehta (Soni Razdan) is keen on getting daughter Radha (Mrunal Thakur) hitched and chinks appear between her brothers as a prospective groom visits. Before the talk moves to wedding, both are called to the line of duty. Radha, meanwhile, joins the Government of India’s secret communication and analysis wing.

Based on Brig Balram Singh Mehta’s ‘The Burning Chaffees’, the film sure has the battleground taking up much of screen space, but it becomes a playground for bonds within family and the regiment. It’s no ‘Uri’, ‘Raazi’ or ‘Border’, no jingoism or high josh here either, but it is still a story with a heart. It has intrinsic patriotism and human values as part of the genetic makeup of the characters. “Fauj main marne ke liye nahi, maarne ke liye bharti hote hain,” says Balli. If the three siblings are devoted to each other and the nation, striving to do their best is their mother, who, in her brief role, plays their guiding light.

The beauty of the film lies in light moments. How the unit takes the simple-hearted Ramphal for a ride; how the commander, Chiefy, takes charge of cooking mutton for his men before they get into the thick of action; or the banter after an exercise with Russian troops. All characters — whether Indian, Bangladeshi or even a former Pakistani sergeant — showcase a strong moral strand. Aiming at the larger good, they stand together despite the differences. While the film essentially belongs to the Mehtas and tells the story of the 45 Cavalry tank squadron, it does give a glimpse of the significant role of 14 Punjab Regiment that was part of the battle.

On the acting front, Ishaan Khatter looks freakishly young to command in the battleground, but then so are our Army Captains, young men in their 20s, ready to live and die for the nation. As a young rebellious boy on a journey to find his calling, Ishaan does a fair job. Priyanshu Painyuli as a war hero and elder brother-cum-father figure to the family gives a fine performance. Mrunal Thakur, who won hearts lately in ‘Sita Ramam’, acts her part well. The film is dotted with more endearing characters: Maj Daljit Singh Narang/Chiefy (Chandrachoor Rai), Anuj Singh Duhan as Speedy, Suryansh Patel as tank driver Ramphal and Leysan Karimova as Russian translator Zena.

Music by AR Rahman provides a befitting background score. Songs such as ‘Rampage’ and ‘Main Parwaana’ fit the situations well. Raja Krishna Menon, who gave an impressive ‘Airlift’, toes a different line in this supposed war film and tells a moving story from the past. If our Army is inspirational, the courage shown by Mukti Bahini in East Pakistan, as also the women and children there, is commendable too.

On the downside, though the battle scenes show a restored original PT-76 tank besides some replicas, the scenes turn out to be rather insipid. Some of the situations look contrived. But as one is invested in the heroes, who emerge victorious, one lets this slide by.

“Sometimes, not to fight is not an option,” declare the makers in the end credits. Almost half a century since the 1971 war, as the world engages in conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, one wishes it were not so.

Credit is due to director Raja Krishna Menon, who paints a picture of solid and endearing bonds within family and fauj!

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab Punjab Govt vs Governor

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

2
Diaspora

Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun's videos surface online

3
World

Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight after selling rare fish

4
Diaspora

Sikh-American Jag Bains creates history with 'Big Brother' win

5
World Cup 2023

Bye-bye Pakistan, writes Virender Sehwag, gets slapped back over 'brand ambassador of gutka company'

6
Punjab

NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused

7
J & K

BSF man killed at IB once saved dozens of his colleagues along LoC

8
Amritsar

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

9
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump during joyful stroll with Virat Kohli in Bengaluru; fans react

10
Punjab

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...

‘Playing with fire’: SC tells Punjab Guv to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

Says casting doubt on validity of Vidhan Sabha sitting not a...

Stop farm fires or we’ll call Chief Secretaries: Supreme Court

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

Suggests stopping subsidy to farmers violating regulations

India, US 2+2 talks focus on expanding strategic relations

India, US 2+2 talks focus on expanding strategic relations

Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials

Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials

‘No arrangement in place to cover grain lying in the open’


Cities

View All

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

Security upped in Amritsar ahead of Diwali

Health Dept team destroys 50-kg substandard sweets

SGPC urges Punjab Govt to release pending education grant

SGPC's drive for 'Bandi Singhs' yields no result

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

PGI sees rise in robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgeries

Air quality hits ‘very poor’ level

Man dies in 'cylinder' blast at Ambala Cantt

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Air quality a shade better with showers in Delhi

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

Odd-even scheme not to be taken up for now in Delhi

Rajghat plant chimney lit up, becomes tallest illuminated structure in Delhi

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

20-kg poppy husk seized, 29 liquor boxes recovered from house in special operation

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

Waste Management-IV: 2 yrs on, waste-to-energy plant not set up for processing daily refuse

Rain disappoints roadside vendors selling festive wares

Two farm fire incidents, AQI remains poor

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

PRTC chief flags off two AC buses in city

After rain, Punjab logs just six farm fires

40 samples taken from sweets shops

SAD chief lashes out at state government