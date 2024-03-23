 Well-steered pirate survival drama : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Well-steered pirate survival drama

Well-steered pirate survival drama

The two episodes released so far generate many points of interest that are likely to amplify the audience’s curiosity quotient.



Nonika Singh

Let us admit it, in a medium that thrives on binge watching, we are not great fans of episodic thrillers. But having said that, ‘Lootere’, two episodes of which are now available on Disney+Hotstar, will make you return for the remaining ones. Trust showrunner Hansal Mehta to tread unfamiliar territory and touch upon a subject that you don’t often or perhaps never get to see in Indian content. Trust him once again to pick up actors and not stars to steer his project.

Directed by his son Jai Mehta, ‘Lootere’, which takes us to Somalia (actually shot in South Africa), is inspired by the real-life event of a ship-hijack in the Somalian waters. Of course, written by Vishal Kapoor, Anshuman Sinha and Suparn Varma, it comes with a huge disclaimer: ‘a work of fiction’.

Like father, like son. The duo is on point as far as detailing and casting goes. If the Indian cast boasts of talented actors like Rajat Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Vivek Gomber, those playing Somalians fit their parts to the T and are in groove too. Jai Mehta, who has previously assisted his father and makes his directorial debut with ‘Lootere’, has confessed how casting actors for the part of pirates was a big challenge. Another challenge that he surmounts successfully is that of scale, which is ambitiously vast. Yet, the execution is realistic and exemplary. Cinematography by Jall Cowasji captures the sea waters, the locales and human emotions in a manner that enhances the tension in-built in storytelling. Theme music by Achint Thakkar is always a winner.

The setting is 2016. The series, which revolves around the hijacking of a Ukrainian ship, focuses on the pirates, the ship’s largely Indian crew and those responsible for the turn of unfortunate events. While most of the pirates are ready to shoot with or without provocation, the sibling twist humanises them. Expectedly, sea raiders are not the only ‘Lootere’ here. The line, ‘Rather than being a servant in heaven, it’s better to be a king in hell’ by Vikrant Gandhi (Vivek Gomber), an Indian settled in Somalia, tells you what men do for greed. Looking to be re-elected as president of the Somalian port authority, this family man with a young son and lovely wife (Amruta Khanvilkar) is certainly a businessman with few scruples. To promote his business interests, violence too becomes a means to an end for him. While the series is likely to build upon the face-off between major players, many of whom are quintessentially lootere, the two episodes stand on the force of dramatic tension. At one level, the series is a survival drama where the captain of the ship (a resolute Rajat Kapoor) is thinking overtime to save those aboard. The crew’s first attempt to free themselves from the clutches of pirates has so far met a wall and ended up in a casualty.

Will the crew, which bears the collateral damage of the consequences and machinations of an ignoble breed of men, emerge unscathed? What forbidden material exactly is the ship carrying that it has to be prevented from entering Somalian waters and can jeopardise Vikrant’s position in Somalia? How will Chandan Roy Sanyal’s character shape up, as the actor has already made an impressive entry in the series as an apparent baddie and business partner of Vikrant? There are many points of interest and these questions are likely to amplify your curiosity quotient.

The two episodes, with reference to a missing youth, too, have set the field wide open and are engaging, to say the least. Hopefully, the momentum generated so far will be retained. The ship of creativity has sailed well enough for you to seek out ensuing episodes every Thursday. So far, little is at sea.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

2
Himachal

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

3
India

Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications

4
India

Now, Maldives turns to ‘ally’ India for debt relief

5
Diaspora

British Army celebrates Sikh festival of Holla Mohalla

6
Punjab

AAP protests against Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protesters

7
Punjab

Election Commission appoints 5 new SSPs in Punjab

8
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal arrest fallout: Will Delhi liquor case have ramifications on Punjab excise policy?

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court intensifies efforts to reduce case backlog

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal took advantage of being CM to facilitate liquor 'scam' money-laundering by AAP: ED

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

Three Independent MLAs who submitted their resignations on F...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...

Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...


Cities

View All

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases in Amritsar

3,300-kg lahan, 420 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar

Over 25% weapons deposited with police, gun houses so far

New DC has his task cut out in border district

Army veteran writes to President, wants dignity of soldiers to be maintained

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

AAP stages protest against BJP, ED over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Chandigarh: To meet rush, PGI doctors told to reach OPDs on time

Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh Administration

INDIA VOTES 2024: Five places to have auxiliary booths in Dera Bassi segment

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Security forces patrol central Delhi amid AAP call for protest at Shaheedi Park

ED failed to establish money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids, says Delhi minister Atishi

I-T department searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others in tax evasion case

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

Aggarwal takes charge as new DC

343 centenarians from city, 75 from Nawanshahr to vote in Lok Sabha polls

64 tonnes lahan, 45 litres illicit liquor destroyed

District admn to procure 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth ~2 cr seized since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 2 cr seized since poll code imposition

Concerns arise over ‘discrepancies’ in width of under-construction footpath

607 centenarian voters, equal number of male, female in district

3 years on, man held in youth’s murder case

AAP leaders flay Centre for ED action against Kejriwal

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala