 When love is laced with greed : The Tribune India

When love is laced with greed

Martin Scorsese exercises meticulous control over the sway of the story

When love is laced with greed


Johnson Thomas

This film, a Western crime drama co-written and directed by Martin Scorsese, based on the investigative non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann, touches upon an often overlooked piece of American history.

It’s early 1920s, the sudden acquisition of untold riches by the discovery of oil on the land belonging to the Osage nation, brings with it predators of the nihilistic kind. White businessmen looking to seize the opportunity make inroads into the community by marrying into the tribe.

William King Hale (Robert De Niro) is one of the business leaders who is wily enough to stay friendly to both communities while stealing the Osage dry. He, in fact, puts the idea of marrying someone from the Osage tribe to his nephew Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), who has just returned from a war. And, it’s not too late before the deed is done. Mollie (Lily Gladstone), a young Osage woman, suffering from diabetes and who has strong ties to her family’s riches, becomes patsy in the hands of these schemers. As the white occupation of native land increases, members of the Osage tribe and especially Mollie’s family members, suffer mysterious deaths.

It’s a good thing that Martin Scorsese has focused his fast-depleting energies (he is 70 plus after all) to documenting a part of forgotten history for future generations. Never mind that it is in fictional form. This movie provides a polished, eye-opening look at America’s treatment of ethnic/indigenous populations.

Scorsese is in his element here, exercising meticulous control over the sway of the story. This film is framed in epic format and is focused on exposing the dark side of human nature. Seeing the Osage, a harmonious tribe, falling prey to the white man’s greed is heartbreaking. Their happy existence gets compromised and they are subjected to frequent discrimination, both verbal and physical. The ethical ramifications and the complexities that arise out of greed merging with love and creating a dichotomy within the heart and mind of Ernest, makes for an absorbing and illuminating watch.

All of Scorsese’s visual trademarks — immersive cinematography, creative framing of characters and brilliantly illuminated perspective defining interactions, make the narrative interesting. The only area he deliberately has toned down is in depicting violence. Here, the violence is very much in thought and only some of it spills out on screen.

Performances are uniformly of a high order. De Niro is brilliant as the scheming Hale, DiCaprio manages to immerse himself completely while fleshing out Ernest beautifully and Lily Gladstone commands attention through her emphatic rendering of Mollie.

Scorcese’s deliberate withholding of pace and allowing for a sedate rhythm to lay siege, makes the viewing difficult, but it’s also highly satisfying. The scale of production, the period setting, the costumes and the deep-dive into theme and plotting asks for a deliberate tempo. With so many characters and facets to explore, it’s no doubt that the film runs 206 minutes long. For those used to Scorcese’s storytelling, this will be compelling viewing but for those not used to it, this experience may become a tad enervating.

Martin Scorsese, one of the greatest directors who made phenomenal movies like Taxi Driver, Wolf of Wall Street and The Departed, may have eased up on his film making style but there’s even at this advanced age he is capable of making a movie that will certainly get the audience in to the theatres!

#United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

2
Punjab

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

3
World Cup 2023

Harbhajan Singh blames 'bad umpiring and rules' for Pakistan's 1-wicket defeat against South Africa; says 'can happen to India tomorrow'

4
India

Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders, India tells UN as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict

5
India

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi; BJP hits back

6
India Explainer

BJP's strategic shift: How political compulsion brought Vasundhara Raje back to the ‘helm’ in Rajasthan

7
Trending

'Pick any car from our range…': Anand Mahindra's special gesture for armless archer Sheetal who won two Asian Games gold

8
Diaspora

Indian national sentenced to 16 years in jail for raping university student in Singapore

9
India

'Dubai didi...': Nishikant Dubey mocks Mahua Moitra over typo in letter to ethics panel

10
World

Gaza war has entered a new stage, says Israel defence minister; Hamas offers swap of hostages for all Palestinian in Israeli jails

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

UNGA meet: India abstains from vote on Gaza ceasefire

UNGA meet: India abstains from vote on Gaza ceasefire

Unprecedented move by New Delhi as demand to specifically co...

Israel widens assault; near complete blackout in Gaza

Israel widens assault; near complete blackout in Gaza

‘Didn’t slam’ terror attacks explicitly

‘Didn’t slam’ terror attacks explicitly

State-level differences should not impact INDIA alliance: Sharad Pawar

State-level differences should not impact INDIA alliance: Sharad Pawar

Panel refuses more extension, tells Mahua Moitra to appear on November 2

Panel refuses more extension, tells Mahua Moitra to appear on November 2

Dubey alleges TMC MP trying to influence witness


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

GNDU chosen for 5G Use-Case Lab

Ward watch: Potholed roads, overflowing sewers bane of residents

Ahead of Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas, nagar kirtan taken out

‘Steps to check stubble-burning economically not viable’

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

43 slots left, UT may stop fuel 2-wheeler registration today

Boost to fight against stray canine menace in city

Paid parking at Sec 26 mandi to be resumed

PGI changes name of Surgical Gastroenterology Dept

At 304, Delhi air worsens to ‘very poor’

At 304, Delhi air worsens to ‘very poor’

Field tests to combat air pollution achieve encouraging results

1984 riots case: Delhi Lieutenant Governor gives nod to file appeal

AFFWA hosts fest for women entrepreneurs

Bank officer ends life

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

'Harassment' of pupils : 2 weeks after receiving committee report, Punjabi University issues chargesheet to professor

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

MLA flags off road-cleaning machine

Punjab fencing team secures gold medal

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar’s AQI swings between moderate & satisfactory

Hockey Tourney: IAF beat Punjab & Sind Bank, bag 3 points

2 held for snatching cash from migrant

Student hangs self to death at PG room

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 87: Mohalla Karabara roads in a shambles

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 88: Traffic jams at New Shivpuri Chowk common sight

Two held with 8 stolen bikes in Ludhiana

Saras Mela receives massive footfall