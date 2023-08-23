 With powerful performances, series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart sure tugs at the heart’s strings : The Tribune India

  • Movie Review
  • With powerful performances, series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart sure tugs at the heart’s strings

With powerful performances, series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart sure tugs at the heart’s strings

With powerful performances, series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart sure tugs at the heart’s strings


Nonika Singh

It begins with a perfect family portrait of a loving husband, pregnant wife and a lovely daughter. Soon there is hint of darkness…a massive tragedy ensues and skeletons of family secrets spill out, taking us to a tale of love, loss and domestic abuse.

Set in the heart of a flower farm owned by Alice Hart’s grandmother June Hart, the story unpeels in layers. Bit by bit we are drawn into their moving story, which is compelling and haunting. June’s farm is a refuge for battered women. As she helps them piece together the broken parts of their lives, at one level it is a story of misogyny and abuse, at another of empowerment, but above all of human relationships that can be at once complicated, messy yet loving.

What forces a mother, June Hart, to lose all contact with her only son Clem, disown and finally own up her granddaughter Alice? The matrix of familial ties as well as societal microcosm is laid out rather engagingly and tellingly. Mystery lurks around the corners and with each new episode, we are led into yet another layer and a secret.

Based on a book by the same name written by Holly Ringland, the series is set amidst the verdant and diverse landscapes of Australia. And it’s near impossible to take your eyes off the panoramic visions befitting the languorous mood of the series. The flower farm Thornfield is in itself a visual treat and the language of flowers, which again is both a family forte and secret, is as revealing as the many layers of the narrative. Each episode takes us deeper into family secrets. By the fifth episode, we know who set the fire that took away Alice’s parents.

The beauty of the series, however, does not merely lie in how it keeps adding to the mystique and unveiling the mysteries around its key characters. Each element of the series — from cinematography by Sam Chiplin to music by Polish pianist and composer Hania Rani to editing (Dany Cooper and Deborah Peart) — enhances the power of story-telling that goes back and forth in time.

Apart from June, Alice and her parents Clem Hart (Charlie Vickers) and Agnes (Tilda Cobham-Hervey), we meet another significant character Sally (Asher Keddie), whose predicament tugs at our heartstrings. And then there is June’s partner Twig and we instantly warm up to her, as Leah Purcell does a wonderful job of etching out her caring and affable persona.

Sigourney Weaver as June Hart brings out the complexities of her ‘now stony now tender’ matriarch part with remarkable felicity. Being a protector of the family has cost her dearly. And she transfers this uneasiness to her character exceedingly well. Both Alycia Debnam Carey as Alice Hart and Alyla Browne as her younger nine-year-old version, stand out as wounded, brittle and vulnerable souls, a testimony to how damaging violence can be.

With two more episodes to go in the seven-part series, this poignant world of Alice and June Hart is worth your time, provided you are willing to invest in emotions that penetrate deep into your heart and are not on the surface fluff.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, how the next two episodes will pan out can’t be said with finality. Can lost childhood of Alice and others like Sally be regained? Is healing possible or more traumas are in store? We don’t know the answers as yet. Going by what has already unfurled, we anticipate a satisfying and hopefully a defining season finale. Few episodic series sustain your interest…but this directorial signature by Glendyn Ivin, created by show-runner Sarah Lambert, who has also co-written the screenplay, sure does. The sixth episode drops this Thursday and the final on September1. Worth checking out!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal rain: Educational institutions in Shimla to remain closed on August 23, 24

2
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 13 PCS officers transferred

3
Nation

‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right

4
Punjab

Rangers detain 6 Indian 'smugglers' belonging to Punjab, says Pakistan Army

5
Haryana

Gurugram: 2 dead, 5 injured as Rolls Royce collides with oil tanker

6
Nation

Punjab youth's Italian dream & homecoming that'll never be

7
Himachal

Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert

8
Nation

IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

9
Delhi

Viral video: Did rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife try to escape moments before arrest

10
Nation

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is to land on moon on Wednesday evening

Don't Miss

View All
‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

Top News

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the Moon so far

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the moon so far

17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Education Minister Harjot Bains announces this

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Lightning, thundershowers and thunderstorms are very likely ...


Cities

View All

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Unions to continue protests at toll plazas till release of farmer leaders

Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

SGPC staff submit demands to Harjinder Singh Dhami

Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 advanced paediatrics centre to begin operations in September

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

Three-day holiday during G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

1L notices issued over spread of dengue, says MCD

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

Monsoon fury: 'Little' govt help, Punjab villagers pitch in to plug breaches

Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

BKU (Kadian) flays protesting farmer’s death

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib

60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’

Sufi singer releases song by university professor