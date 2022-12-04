 With Qala, Anvita Dutt draws viewers into the world of pathos, inner demons & mental health : The Tribune India

net, flicks & more

With Qala, Anvita Dutt draws viewers into the world of pathos, inner demons & mental health

With Qala, Anvita Dutt draws viewers into the world of pathos, inner demons & mental health

Qala



Nonika Singh

Qala—you can easily read it as kala the art. But in the movie Qala is the name of the female protagonist, who happens to be a singer. The film opens with her cutting a golden disc, a moment of high in her singing career it seems. But soon, her tormented past casts a shadow on her achievements.

Hereafter, the film goes back and forth in time as we are introduced not just to the making (or, is it unmaking?) of Qala but also her stern mother Urmila Manjushree (Swastika Mukherjee), an erstwhile thumri singer.

A conflicted relationship between mother and daughter in an industry, which thrives on self-sacrificing model of maa, is a rarity. Here, you may not fully understand the mother’s lack of empathy for her only child except perhaps alluding to the subservient position of female child in the social pecking order. But soon you are drawn into this love-hate bond between the mother and daughter that forms the backbone of the narrative written and directed by Anvita Dutt. If in her debut film Bulbbul, Dutt created a visual painting, here the tone is poetic. Call it the song of melancholy if you wish.

All the characters here carry the burden of sorrow with that look of wistfulness. In Babil Khan as Jagan you can sense the intensity of his celebrated father Irrfan Khan. But Babil’s part is not long enough to be truly memorable and you do wish for his debut film this talented son of a brilliant actor had got a meatier part. Sure the frames in which you see him are writ with an earnest innocence matching Qala’s fragile frailty. Your heart goes out for him in more than a scene or two. Trust Dutt to give us a counter male representation, contrasting exploitative Amit Sial’s music composer part with that of Jagan’s gentleness.

Sial often seen in OTT shows as the vile guy is no saint here, but still is not simply black and impresses. So does Swastika Mukherjee as a towering mother figure, almost smothering her daughter, who is constantly seeking validation from her.

But no doubt the director’s muse here is Qala. Tripti Dimri plays now diffident, now confident, now vulnerable, now hostile Qala with remarkable felicity. She is fragile, delicate, beautiful and strong... is she the protagonist or antagonist, victim or aggressor... in her character’s complexity lie the many layers of the film.

Is Babil’s character her alter ego, the twin who died or simply a rival... the storyline throws us off balance at more than one point. And raises as many questions about success and makes us wonder and ponder; achievement at what price. Of course, as with Bulbbul, the finale here may seem predictable. But the allegory lurks in the sameness. Metaphors abound if you pay attention to the game.

Set in the golden past of 1930s and 40s, Qala is as much an ode to music as to talent as to pure art. Artistic to the core, here frames are lush with a poignant beauty, courtesy cinematographer Siddharth Diwan and designer Meenal Agarwal. Songs rendered in soulful voices by Sireesha Bhagavatula and Shahid Mallya, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Kausar Munir, Swanand Kirkire and Varun Grover, the music by Amit Trivedi itself deserves a separate review.

Holding an aesthetic palette impressed by the Dutch Golden Age and the Art Nouveau style Dutt chooses to tell woman’s stories in a voice and language that is distinctly feminine. Resolute and gorgeous, she entices you to gorge upon the beauty of pathos, inner demons, mental health and relationships that in her words are ‘an emotional minefield.’

Streaming on Netflix, there is no reason for you to skip this fascinating journey of fractured ties crafted with a delicate finesse. With inner landscapes matching the outer, Qala is an artistic toast.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

2
Punjab

Punjab BJP announces its office-bearers

3
Entertainment

Indian-origin Canadian influencer and TikTok star Megha Thakur dies

4
Nation

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

5
Haryana

Gangster Ankit Rana who operated extortion rackets in Punjab and Haryana arrested

6
Trending

Video: Korean YouTuber has lunch with 'two Indian heroes' who 'saved' her during Mumbai incident

7
J & K

J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

8
Brand Connect

Super Slim Keto Gummies Review 2023: Does Super Slim Keto Work? Or Is It A Scam? Updated Canada & US Report!

9
Nation

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak's new Army chief Asif Munir

10
Nation

Plans on IAC II put on hold for now; examining option of repeat order of INS Vikrant: Navy Chief Admiral Kumar

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Monitoring Chinese presence in Indian Ocean: Navy Chief

Monitoring Chinese presence in Indian Ocean: Navy Chief

Navy Day: Looking to procure long-range drones, says Admiral

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...

Guj polling tomorrow, EC flags urban apathy

Gujarat polling tomorrow, EC flags urban apathy

Ph-2 Asks voters to turn out in large numbers

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

20 held captive at illegal rehab freed

20 held captive at illegal rehab freed

Centre sealed | 10 staffers detained | Owner absconds


Cities

View All

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Stretch of problems: Poor management to blame for jams from Amritsar Railway Station Road to Bhandari Bridge

Tangled Mess: Risking life, vendors operating under transformers in Amritsar

Amritsar MC asked to remove roadside encroachments

No trace of gangster who fled from court

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Spurious Drugs: No FIR yet, onus on Chandigarh drug authority, says PGI

Chandigarh-Zirakpur side of elevated road thrown open

Chandigarh: Triangular Mayoral polls on the cards

Main shooter of Bhupi Rana gang held at Barwala

Delhi set for high-stakes civic elections today

Delhi set for high-stakes civic elections today

Man shot dead by two assailants

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

Kejriwal government thriving on politics of ‘chaos and freebies’: Union minister Hardeep Puri

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

NGO comes to aid of Punjabi girls in Canada

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Sikh bodies meet at Rampur Khera gurdwara, discuss burning issues

~8 lakh stolen from city bizman’s vehicle

Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

Two youths held with illegal weapons

Farmer loses Rs 11L in online fraud

2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

Jai Inder Kaur appointed BJP state vice-president

Truck with 250 cartons of liquor impounded in Fatehgarh Sahib

Property dealer booked for encroachment on govt land

Chupki college girls emerge volleyball champs