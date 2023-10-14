 Worked once upon a time, not now : The Tribune India

Worked once upon a time, not now

Worked once upon a time, not now

The directors have not been able to explore the full potential of a talented actor like Tahir Raj Bhasin.



Nonika Singh

AS more and more series are plunging into the dark amoral world, one doesn’t really know what to make of them. Or what they are trying to convey. Judge ye not, is their mantra and for a while, we, too, should reserve our judgment, at least of its characters who hate their fathers, indulge in abominable acts and/or kill to survive.

Yet another book adaptation (author Arnab Ray), ‘Sultan of Delhi’, coming from the makers of ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai’, takes us to Delhi. Sure, once again it is once upon a time, the Delhi of 1960s where a Partition survivor is trying to find his moorings in the world of crime. No doubt, the dark underbelly of crime can make for a fascinating study in the hands of capable makers. When two directors come from different sensibilities, you can expect an interesting alchemy. Milan Luthria, creator and co-director, brings his trademark commercial razzmatazz. Suparn Verma of ‘The Family Man’ fame, writer and director of ‘Sultan of Delhi’, one hopes, will lend restraint.

Alas, if you are expecting subtlety or layering, simply forget it. The Partition scenes are not just brutal but overdone to the point of such exaggeration that the traumatic events leave you simply cold. The series settles down soon as it sheds the Partition baggage and moves to 1960s. The very first episode establishes who the new Sultan would be and then goes back to depict how Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin) got there. Once his mentor, Jagan Seth (Vinay Pathak) makes an entry, proceedings liven up to some extent. Trust talented actor Pathak to hold fort even when the script is not kind to him. As he switches between an amiable criminal who rewards his minions with grand acts of generosity to the ruthless manipulator, alongside playing riddle games with them, he sure is some fun to watch. Not the same for female actors, who get a short shrift and are only in service of the male characters. Mehreen Pirzada’s presence remains cosmetic. Anupriya Goenka, cast in the yesteryear ‘smoking and drinking’ moll mode cum ambitious lady boss, tries hard to sizzle and acquire the hiss her character demands. But her Shankari is reduced to the clichéd vamp. Among other ladies of the cast, Mouni Roy looks lovely and is a sexy siren in the dance number at a bar, but gets to do little. The unexpected climax has left a door wide open for her character to develop further, but we don’t have great hopes.

Tahir Raj Bhasin is very much capable of headlining a series. With his wicked turn in ‘Mardaani’, he did prove that he can play meanness to chilling effect. But here the directors really don’t know what to do with him; whether to epitomise his dimpled charm or bring out the devil. Either way, it’s a wasted opportunity. His clash with rich braggart Rajendra (Nishant Dahiya), too, lacks frisson.

The biggest letdown is the script, riddled with many incongruities. Why does Arjun go back to save his friend Bangali (a spirited Anjum Sharma) when the incriminating evidence, the stolen diamonds are with him and not the friend he is trying to save? Sure the Jai-Veeru kind of friendship between Arjun and Bangali is touching. Only, here, the phrase ‘till death do us part’ acquires another meaning. Predictability is not the series’ undoing. The credit for that goes to the lack of nuance, perfunctory love tracks and bizarre twists generated just for shock value. Little seems organic in this otherwise well-paced drama. Swallow this: Arjun does a full Monty (blurred for viewers) to impress upon his adversaries how he’s come without weapons and clothes.

Secrets are exchanged loud and clear, well within the hearing distance of all and sundry. Who is betraying whom is not a treacherous web but an open-and-shut secret. Mercifully, the series stays clear of abusive language, but certain scenes have been unnecessarily sexed up. Check out only if you think watching crime pays thrilling dividends. The nine-part series streams on Disney+Hotstar.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana panchayat fund embezzlement scam was much bigger, finds inquiry report

2
Punjab

Punjab Governor terms special Assembly session illegal, says business conducted in it will be unlawful

3
Amritsar

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

4
Punjab

Punjab BJP leaders Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar meet KC Venugopal, express desire to return to Congress

5
Delhi

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

6
Trending

Man beats up son in public after catching him smoking hookah in cafe

7
India

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone, PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

8
Sports

Arijit Singh to perform before India-Pakistan clash in ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad

9
World

Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana court convicts 13 cops in 20-year-old corruption case, sentences them to 5-year jail term

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Operation Ajay: Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Israel lands in Delhi

Operation Ajay: Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Israel lands in Delhi

Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms

Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms

Forces carry out brief raids | Diktat calamitous: UN | Stay ...

‘Damn You Mosquito’: Shubman Gill fan arrives in Ahmedabad with hilarious banner ahead of IND-PAK match

‘Damn You Mosquito’: Shubman Gill fan arrives in Ahmedabad with hilarious banner ahead of IND-PAK match

Ferry service between India, Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade: PM Modi

Ferry service between India, Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade: PM Modi

His message is delivered virtually during the flag-off event...

PM Modi: Time for peace, divided world won’t benefit anyone

PM Modi: Time for peace, divided world won’t benefit anyone

Says India battling cross-border terror for decades


Cities

View All

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

4-year-old boy dies at GND Hospital, family thrashes doc

Metalled streets, clean drinking water supply major needs, say residents

Not allocated by MC, parking lots functional

Anti-drug campaigner shot at in Tarn Taran, hospitalised; 3 booked

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

General trade, lower rent mooted for subway booths

General trade, lower rent mooted for subway booths

Gangster shot at in Baltana encounter

Fire at Sunny Enclave post

Applications invited for green cracker sale licence

Malhotra city BJP president, replaces Sood

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

80 hi-tech cameras put up on Mumbai e-way

L-G ‘displeased’ at delay in enforcing industrial relocation scheme

Fire at Delhi plastic factory

France holds edu fair to attract Indian students

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

After minister's assurance, unions open Jalandhar MC office lock

No clarity yet on Jalandhar municipal elections

Ludhiana doc booked under NDPS Act

Paddy procurement: Minister assures hassle-free lifting, payment to farmers

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Four arrested by rural police in Dalla village murder case

Day after raid, 2 booked for running illegal de-addiction centre at village

Non-transfer of reserved land for EWS: GLADA bans property registration in 22 colonies

Ward Watch: Traffic congestions in old city markets irk residents

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Athletics meet begins at NIS

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib MC passes 20 resolutions, approves Rs 3-cr works

Prof's behaviour can be termed bad, rude and obscene: Report

Youth arrested for murder of salon owner