 A bird's plea to humankind : The Tribune India

A bird’s plea to humankind

A bird’s plea to humankind

Padam Parkash Bhojvaid

I was sipping coffee when a persistent tapping caught my attention. Opening the door, I found no one. Following the sound, I spotted a colourful bird at my window, etching intricate patterns with its beak. I asked, ‘What’s troubling you, little friend?’ The bird replied, ‘Is there a tree for rent where I can build a nest? I can survive anywhere alone, but my chicks need a home.’

The bird added, ‘Your species has obliterated forests and converted orchards into townships, leaving us without shelter. Homeless and hungry, we scrape by on the meagre offerings people leave on rooftops, yet they forget that we need more than just food — we need an abode too.’

‘Hunger drives us to desperation,’ it lamented. ‘The constant fear of starvation looms large as landscapes are devoid of neem, siris, peepal, banyan and mango trees, which provided us stout branches to build our nests. Sometimes, in my darkest moments, I consider ending my life.’

I was struck by the gravity of our actions. We have decimated the habitats of these creatures. With a heavy heart, I apologised on behalf of humanity: ‘Please abandon such thoughts. For now, build your one-room home on this potted bonsai of peepal in my balcony. It’s not ideal, but it’s a temporary refuge.’ The bird hesitated, ‘How will I pay the rent?’ I smiled and said, ‘Your melodious chirping three times a day is all I ask for.’

The bird responded, ‘You have helped me, but what about my kin? They need homes too.’ I reassured the little one, ‘People are awakening to the consequences of their actions. The Covid pandemic has been a harsh teacher. Many are planting banyan, peepal, neem and fig trees. Hope is sprouting again.’ With renewed spirits, the bird flew off to gather material for its nest.

As we march towards what some call ‘progress’, the earth beneath us is crying for mercy. Our relentless greed has paved over paradise, transforming verdant forests into barren wastelands. The tropical forests, once a lush haven for countless species, are being ravaged by deforestation, resulting in the loss of biodiversity at an alarming rate. Carbon emissions, rising sea levels and dwindling biodiversity are sounding the death knell for our shared home.

We humans must heed the warnings in the rustle of leaves and the song of the wind. Scientific studies show that reforestation and afforestation can significantly mitigate climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, while also providing habitats for wildlife.

This Van Mahotsav, let’s pledge to plant trees and take care of them. Let’s replace the cacophony of construction with the symphony of nature. Plant a tree today, and let it be the seed of a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow. Together, we can ensure that our feathered friends and other creatures have a home in the canopy. Will you plant a tree — for yourself or for others? In a public space, your backyard or perhaps in someone’s heart?

