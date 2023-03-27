A cancelled funeral and a reward

John S Shilshi

IN May 1998, drivers of 2nd battalion of Manipur Rifles decided to celebrate their early release from duty on Saturday. They bought pouches of locally brewed alcohol known as asaba and an assortment of spicy delicacies. Mangi and Raghu, staffers of the motor transport section, joined them. As the celebration got noisier with every additional fill, Raghu collapsed on the floor, complaining of abdominal pain. A fellow prepared a decoction of lemon, water and salt and made him gulp it, but it didn’t help much. So, they helped him to a Jeep and headed to a hospital.

In the casualty ward, Raghu grimaced and moaned each time the doctor examined his belly but never responded to the latter’s queries. His colleagues wondered if he was worried that the doctor would get a whiff of the alcohol. A little confused, the doctor admitted him to the general ward and the duty nurse ushered him to bed No. 14. Satisfied by the care Raghu received, the others went back to the battalion premises.

On Monday, when Raghu did not show up for duty, Mangi broke the news to his Havildar, who demanded the latest report. Mangi kickstarted his scooter and went straight to the hospital ward, only to find that the patient on bed No. 14 had died — the body was covered with a sheet, which he dared not lift. He walked up to the nurse, who said, ‘The patient breathed his last at 6.30 am. His attendant has gone to inform the family members.’ Crestfallen, Mangi hurried back to the unit. He told his officer that Raghu was no more and then broke down.

As per the SOP, the Adjutant was promptly informed, and the branch confirmed that Raghu was from Langmeidong village, 44 km from Imphal. It was estimated that the family would take at least an hour to arrive. So, the Adjutant directed that the band platoon be readied and deployed under the supervision of the Adjutant branch’s Jemadar to escort the body and be part of the funeral ceremony. The team hopped on to the mini-truck.

In the hospital, the Jemadar asked for the medical record from the duty nurse. On checking the document, he found that the patient’s name was Ningthoujam Khogen, not Raghu. He then quietly went to bed No. 14 and lifted the sheet. It wasn’t Raghu.

Fuming, he ordered his men to get back on the truck. On reaching the battalion premises, he walked straight to the Adjutant, saluted and said, ‘Sir, Raghu’s funeral is cancelled.’ Raghu apparently suffered from acute hyperacidity, but was discharged the same night. He, however, chose to head home instead of returning to join the battalion. A week later, the Commandant awarded the Jemadar a cash reward of Rs 250 for sparing the unit the blushes.