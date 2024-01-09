 A Dhaka trip down memory lane : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

A Dhaka trip down memory lane

A Dhaka trip down memory lane

Photo for representation. File photo



Col HP Singh (Retd)

LAST month, my octogenarian parents visited Dhaka under the Victory Day exchange programme for 1971 war veterans. ‘Mukti Joddhas’ (the guerrilla army of freedom fighters, then known as the Mukti Bahini) embarked upon a reciprocal journey to Kolkata to commemorate the Bangladesh liberation war. Having missed the opportunity to attend the golden jubilee of the creation of Bangladesh in 2021, my parents were excited when they got the invite this time.

On their return, they were profoundly appreciative of the hospitality extended to them by their hosts. When the Indian passengers on board a Biman plane reached Dhaka, they were welcomed by a reception party led by the General Officer Commanding, Dhaka logistics area, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. The Bangladesh President hosted the delegates in his presidential palace, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina interacted with them warmly.

The visit to the museum dedicated to former President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (popularly called ‘Bangabandhu’) was a very touching experience for them. The place was originally the house where Mujibur was assassinated along with most of his family members in a military coup in 1975. ‘Two of his daughters, including the current Prime Minister, survived the tragedy as they were in West Germany,’ my father told his curious grandchildren.

During a banquet, the Bangladesh army chief delivered a speech expressing gratitude to the Indian armed forces for their triumphant collaboration in 1971. It was a celebration of a shared victory, remembering the sacrifices made by soldiers. The aged ‘Mukti Joddhas’, too, hosted the delegation, exchanging tales of valour. ‘I was part of history. I witnessed the surrender ceremony,’ father told the hosts.

A leisurely cruise on the Padma river was the high point of their visit, offering a serene breather from the official engagements. ‘Before our departure, they showered us with so many goodies that we had to request for extra bags to carry them home,’ mother said, feeling relieved that she didn’t have to go shopping in the capital city.

‘What is your impression of their army?’ I asked father. ‘I did not see a single soldier who was overweight or old. Many of the liaison officers were women. That’s unusual for an Islamic country,’ he said.

‘I had cursed my stars when your father had to leave me for the impending war, with you in my womb,’ mother said. ‘But after this trip, I feel it was well worth the anxiety and pain to see this day,’ she added. I am glad that in the evening of their lives, they were able to travel to the country they had longed to visit together.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian-origin store worker says Canadian police officer’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job; sues him for deportation threat

2
India

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

3
Rajasthan

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur Assembly poll to Congress's Rupinder Singh Koonar

4
Punjab

Congress, AAP hold seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Punjab; decide to meet again

5
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

6
India

India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

7
India

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

8
Delhi

Man caught on camera trying to strangle woman in Delhi’s Dwarka; decamps with her bag, mobile phone

9
Punjab

Sirhind trader held with silver fox skin

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

Top News

Supreme Court quashes premature release of 11 Bilkis Bano case convicts by Gujarat

Supreme Court quashes premature release of 11 Bilkis Bano case convicts by Gujarat

State ‘usurped’ Maha Govt’s powers to consider remission ple...

Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Apex court

Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Apex court

Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...

‘Justice has prevailed’: Opposition parties welcome judgment

‘Justice has prevailed’: Opposition parties welcome judgment

Maldivian envoy summoned over ministers’ anti-PM barbs

Maldivian envoy summoned over ministers’ anti-PM barbs

Remarks of the trio don’t represent govt stand: Male

Enforcement Directorate nabs INLD ex-legislator in PMLA case

Enforcement Directorate nabs INLD ex-legislator in PMLA case


Cities

View All

Police arrest 3 more in drugs and arms smuggling case; seize 3.5 kg heroin

Police arrest 3 more in drugs and arms smuggling case; seize 3.5 kg heroin

Amritsar: Night shelters find few takers despite biting cold

Designated stops for auto-rickshaws can prevent frequent traffic snarls, say Amritsar residents

38 spools of banned kite string seized, one arrested, another absconding

Pregnant woman killed in firing by neighbours in Patti, 7 booked

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

2 found dead in Mohali, police suspect murder

AAP leaders file nominations for RS elections

AAP leaders file nominations for RS elections

AAP, Congress set for Delhi deal, but tie-up unlikely in Punjab

BJP takes dig at Kejri for skipping ED summons

Delhi temperature drops to 5.3°C, light rainfall likely today

Standardisation of non-creamy layer, EWS certificates approved

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Apathy behind delay in Ludhiana bypass costs govt Rs 67.88 cr

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?