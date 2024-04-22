 A European trip that taught life lessons : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Musings
  • A European trip that taught life lessons

A European trip that taught life lessons

A European trip that taught life lessons

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock file photo



RK Saboo

IN the summer of 1957, my wife Usha and I took our first trip to Europe. My sister Sneh and her husband Gajanandji, who were staying in London, came to receive us at the airport. We loaded our suitcases in a taxi, but upon arrival at their apartment, one bag was missing. Alarmed, I and Gajanandji rushed back to the airport; to our surprise, we found our bag at the BOAC (British Overseas Airways Corporation) ‘lost and found’ counter. An official told us that the bag, which had dropped off the taxi, had been picked up by a gentleman and delivered here. Upon opening it, we found everything intact and were amazed at the honesty of our unknown benefactor. Silently, we thanked him and returned home.

My sister had rented a one-room apartment for £1.5 per day. We hired a nearby bedroom for £1 a day. We spent a month in London and visited all the tourist attractions there. Madame Tussauds wax museum, the Changing of the Guard at the Buckingham Palace and the air show at Battersea Park were particularly interesting. The efficient underground Tube and escalators were new experiences.

After an enjoyable month in London, we started our journey from Dover to Ostend on a ship en route to Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland. We had visas for all four countries, but when we went from Ostend to Germany, the train conductor said a transit visa for Belgium was required. ‘So, next time, you must have a Belgium visa,’ he said. We took it lightly and suffered a penalty on the way back. We were off-loaded from the train in Ostend to get a transit visa — a hard lesson learnt to obey other countries’ rules.

In Frankfurt, we hired a taxi for sightseeing. One day, we left our camera in the taxi. The honest driver returned it to our gastfamilie (host family). We had another interesting experience on a tourist bus while we were making fun of a funnily dressed German in Hindi. He greeted us in chaste Hindi and said he was teaching at Banaras University. We were ashamed of our behaviour and vowed to never take a stranger at face value.

From Frankfurt, we went by train to Paris, where we visited the usual tourist attractions — the Eiffel Tower, Palace of Versailles and the famous Mona Lisa at the Louvre. Our next destination was Rome, where we did a lot of sightseeing, including the magnificent ruins of Pompeii.

Our last stop was Zurich, where we went in a mountain train and ropeways to Jungfrau Glacier and Ice Palace, but we were not well equipped for walking on snow. The sparkling lakes and meadows with cows grazing were very charming. Everything worked on time and with precision in Switzerland.

The honesty of people everywhere was noteworthy, while it was a cultural shock for us to see people kissing in public.

On a small budget of Rs 17,000, including airfare, we had two months of great fun and some good lessons learnt.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #Europe #London


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Ex-cop’s son, out on bail, shot in Amritsar

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts Chandigarh's northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3-time councillor Hardeep SAD’s pick

Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let voters decide

Where are ‘achhe din’: Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Congress candidate election tourist: City BJP chief

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Jalandhar seat: Shift in Dalit dynastic allegiances amidst contest between ‘outsiders’

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

20 days into session, students of govt schools in Ludhiana await books

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon’s office to get makeover

Open House: What needs to be done to collect overdue tax, curb rising trend of defaulting?

Ludhiana doctor, businessman receive Rs 2 crore extortion call, FIR registered